中英對照讀新聞》Cubans turn Haiti into unlikely shopping oasis 古巴人將海地變成不可能的購物綠洲

◎孫宇青
Cubans, in the America’s only communist country with a still mostly state-led economy, face very high prices and not much selection at all. Cuban merchants thus turn to Haiti, the poorest country in the region, for their shopping dream.
身處美洲唯一仍以國家主導經濟為主的共產國家，古巴人面對的是價格極高、選項卻不多的商品。因此，古巴商人轉向該區域最窮困的國家海地，追尋自己的購物夢。
So at the Hippolyte street market in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, vendors － amid piles of clothing and shoes － call out in Spanish trolling for their likely clients： Cubans on short shopping trips.
在海地首都太子港的希波呂塔街市場，被一堆衣服和鞋子包圍的攤商，大聲講著西班牙語招攬潛在客戶：來短期購物旅遊的古巴人。
"I buy everything： clothes, electronics, and shoes. In Cuba, it’s so expensive and, above all, there is not all this choice," explains Wilfredo Sotolongo.
威爾弗雷多．索托隆戈解釋：「我什麼都買：衣服、電子產品、鞋子。在古巴，這些東西都很貴，而且最重要的是，根本沒有這麼多選擇。」
However, "They limit us to 30 kilograms of luggage at home. And we can’t have more than twelve items of the same kind： twelve T-shirts, twelve jeans, twelve bras," said Maria Carmen.
然而，瑪莉亞．卡門說：「他們（政府）限制我們只能帶30公斤行李回國，而且同類物品不能買超過12件，T恤、牛仔褲、胸罩都只能12件。」
A neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, located near the airport, has even started to be called "Ti Havana" － meaning "Little Havana."（AFP）
鄰近機場的太子港一處社區，甚至已開始被稱為「小哈瓦那」。（法新社）
新聞辭典
unlikely：形容詞，不可能發生的；不像是真的。例句：His testimony was an unlikely story.（他的證詞不像是真的。）
call out：動詞片語，大聲呼喊。例句：The teacher called out to students to maintain the order.（老師對著學生大聲喊叫，以維持秩序。）
troll：動詞，拖釣，本文為引來、招來之意。例句：These boats are trolling for mackerels.（這些船隻採拖釣法捕捉鯖魚。）