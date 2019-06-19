中英對照─86 percent of internet users admit being duped by fake news：survey／調查顯示，86％網路使用者承認曾被假新聞愚弄

2019-06-19

◎魏國金

Eighty-six percent of internet users have been duped by fake news － most of it spread on Facebook － according to a global survey.

86％的網路使用者曾被假新聞愚弄—多數假新聞是在「臉書」上散播，一份全球性調查顯示。

Respondents said they want both governments and social media companies to crack down on these activities, which are contributing to a growing distrust of the internet as well as negatively impacting economies and political discourse.

調查回應者表示，他們希望政府與社群媒體公司取締這些行為，這類行為造成使用者愈來愈不信任網路，並對經濟與政治論述產生負面衝擊。

The United States took the lion’s share of the blame for spreading fake news, followed by Russia and China, according to the annual Ipsos survey of more than 25,000 internet users in 25 countries.

美國對假新聞的擴散必須承擔最大責任，接著是俄羅斯和中國，益普索市場研究公司（Ipsos）這份針對25國逾2萬5000名網路使用者所做的年度調查顯示。

Fake news appeared to be most prevalent on Facebook, but also appears on YouTube, blogs and Twitter, the pollsters found. The survey results showed people in Egypt were the most gullible while respondents in Pakistan were the most skeptical. The results also revealed widespread distrust of social media companies and growing concerns over online privacy and biases.

假新聞似乎在臉書上最氾濫，但也出現在YouTube、部落格及「推特」上，該民調機構發現。調查顯示，埃及人最容易受騙，而巴基斯坦的回應者最多疑。結果也揭露，人們普遍不信任社群媒體公司，對網路隱私與偏見也愈來愈憂心。

新聞辭典

dupe：動詞，欺騙、愚弄。例句：I was duped into signing up for NT$ 30,000 worth of lessons.（我我受騙簽下價值3萬台幣的課程契約。）

crack down：片語，制裁、鎮壓。例句：The riot police officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets to crack down on demonstrators.（鎮暴警察發射催淚瓦斯與橡膠子彈以鎮壓示威者。）

the lion’s share：片語，最大部分。例句：The boy got the lion’s share of the cake.（這名男孩得到蛋糕的最大一塊。）

