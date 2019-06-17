《中英對照讀新聞》These Deep-Sea Weirdos Hold Their Breath for Minutes at a Time 這些深海怪胎一次憋氣好幾分鐘

2019-06-17

No wonder this fish looks like a grumpy, inflated balloon — it’s been holding onto a mouthful of water for ages.

難怪這尾魚看起來像個脾氣暴躁的充氣氣球，牠已經含著滿口的水很久很久了。

This odd little creature is known as the coffinfish （Chaunax endeavouri）, and it lives in the deepest parts of the Pacific ocean. Researchers observed this "breath-holding" behavior for the first time while combing through publicly available videos captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s （NOAA） remotely operated vehicles, Science reported.

這種奇怪的小動物叫做科芬魚（恩氏單棘躄魚），牠住在太平洋的最深處。《科學》報導，研究人員在整理美國國家海洋暨大氣總署（NOAA）遙控載具拍攝的公開影像資料時，首次觀察到這種「憋氣」行為。

To get the necessary oxygen to survive, fish gulp down water, extract oxygen and then "exhale" the oxygen-depleted water by releasing it from their gills, Science reported. But these fish held onto that water in their large gill chambers for quite a long time, from 26 seconds up to 4 minutes, rather than releasing it immediately.

《科學》報導，為了獲取生存所需的氧氣，魚嘴吸水並提取水中的氧，然後透過魚鰓「呼出」乏氧的水。但這些魚並沒有立刻排出水，反而將水留在其鼓大的鰓室很長一段時間，從26秒到4分鐘不等。

新聞辭典

coffinfish：名詞，科芬魚、棺材魚、蟾蜍魚。例句：The scientists found footage of eight different individual coffinfish holding in the water they had taken in.（科學家找到8段科芬魚含著水的影片。）

fish：名詞，魚、魚類。例句：The researchers reported their findings May 10 in the Journal of Fish Biology.（研究人員將其發現刊登在5月10日的《魚類生物學期刊》。）

gill：名詞，魚鰓、菌褶。例句：The scientists also took computed tomography scans of museum specimens of coffinfish to examine the massive gill chambers the animals use to hold water.（科學家也對科芬魚的博物館標本進行電腦斷層攝影掃描，以測量其鰓室能容納的最大水量。）

