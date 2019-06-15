中英對照讀新聞》Three elephants found poisoned in Malaysia 馬來西亞發現三頭大象被毒死

2019-06-15

◎周虹汶

Three elephants were poisoned to death near a palm oil plantation in Malaysia, officials said Friday, in the latest case of the endangered creatures being killed near human settlements.

馬來西亞官員週五說，三頭大象在棕櫚油園附近被毒死，是這種瀕危生物在人類墾地附近被殺害的最新一起案例。

Local police in southern Johor state found the animal carcasses and alerted wildlife officers on Tuesday, Wildlife and National Parks Department director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim told AFP.

野生生物及國家公園保護局局長阿卜杜勒．卡迪爾．阿布．哈希姆告訴法新社，南部柔佛州當地警方發現動物屍體，週二通報野生生物官員。

The dead animals are believed to be part of a herd of 30 elephants from the nearby forest reserve.

這些死去的動物據信是來自附近森林保護區的一群30隻大象的部分成員。

"We conducted a post-mortem on the three female elephants aged between 18 and 22, and it revealed they were poisoned," Abdul Kadir said.

阿卜杜勒．卡迪爾說，「我們對這三頭年齡介於18至22歲的母象進行驗屍，結果顯示牠們遭下毒。」

"I am shocked and saddened by this incident. If this trend continues, all our wild elephants will be wiped out."

「我為這起事件感到震驚悲痛。如果這股趨勢持續，我們所有野生大象將消失殆盡。」

Electric fences used to keep elephants away from village crops were not functioning and allowed the creatures to trespass on plantations, Abdul Kadir said.（AFP）

阿卜杜勒．卡迪爾說，用來避免大象靠近村落作物的電籬笆未起作用，使這些生物得以侵入棕櫚油園。（法新社）

新聞辭典

settlement：名詞，指結束爭端的協定、庭外和解、定居、結算、開拓地、屯墾區。例句：We reached an out-of-court settlement.（我們達成庭外和解。）

wipe out：片語動詞，指擦拭碗盆內部、除去或取消、徹底摧毀。例句：Today’s losses have wiped out yesterday’s profits.（今天的虧損把昨天的營利賠光了。）

trespass：動詞，指擅自進入、侵犯、侵占、冒犯、違規；名詞，指非法入侵、侵害行為、妨礙、違背、罪過。例句：No trespassing!（非請勿入！）

