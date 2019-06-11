《中英對照讀新聞》People who use dating apps more likely to use ’dangerous’ weight-loss tactics, Harvard study shows 哈佛研究顯示，約會應用程式使用者較可能使用「危險的」減重手段

2019-06-11

◎陳正健

People who use dating apps such as Tinder are more likely to use drastic or unhealthy tactics to keep themselves thin, according to a new study.

一項新研究指出，使用Tinder等手機約會應用程式的人，較可能使用劇烈或不健康的手段，讓自己保持苗條。

Researchers at Harvard University studied 1,726 adult men and women to look for links between using dating apps and body image. Results showed, men and women using dating apps are more likely to use unhealthy ways to control their weight than those who didn’t use the apps.

哈佛大學研究人員針對1726名成年男女進行研究，探索約會程式使用與身體意象的關連性。結果顯示，使用約會程式的男女，比非使用者更可能使用不健康的方式控制體重。

They found that dating app users had higher odds of engaging in six unhealthy weight control behaviors - self-induced vomiting, using laxatives, fasting, using diet pills, using muscle-building supplements, and using anabolic steroids.

他們發現，約會程式使用者有更高機率，從事6項不健康的體重控制行為—自行催吐、使用瀉藥、禁食、使用減肥藥、使用增肌補充品，以及使用同化類固醇。

Researchers said social media and TV shows reinforce ’ideal’ body images which may drive people to drastic weight loss measures.

研究人員指出，社群媒體和電視節目強化「理想的」身體意象，可能驅使人們採用激烈的減重方式。

新聞辭典

self-induced：形容詞，自己導致的，自行誘發的。例句：Self-induced abortion is banned in several states.（自行流產在好幾個州遭到禁止。）

laxative：名詞，瀉藥，通便劑。例句：Laxatives can help relieve constipation and promote bowel movements.（通便劑有助於緩解便秘，並促進腸道活動。）

diet pill：名詞，減肥藥，減肥丸。例句：Diet pills can cause multiple side-effects.（減肥藥可能導致多種副作用。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法