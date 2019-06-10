中英對照讀新聞》Why Rich Parents Are More Likely to Be Unethical-為什麼有錢的父母親更可能是不道德的

2019-06-10

◎劉宜庭

Federal attorneys have arrested 50 people in a college admission scam that allowed wealthy parents to buy their kids’ admission to elite universities.

聯邦檢察官破獲一宗大學入學詐欺案，已逮捕50人，該案犯嫌聽任有錢的父母親，為他們的孩子購買菁英大學的入學資格。

Some might ask why did these parents fail to consider the moral implications of their actions? When it comes to the wealthy, research shows that they will go to great lengths to maintain their higher status. A sense of entitlement plays a role.

有些人可能想問，為什麼這些父母沒有考慮其行為的道德意涵？對富人來說，研究顯示他們情願竭盡全力維護其優越地位。此舉關乎享有權力的感覺。

Research shows that people are good at rationalizing unethical actions that serve their self-interest. The success, or failure, of one’s children often has implications for how parents view themselves and are viewed by others. They are more likely to bask in the reflected glory of their children. They seem to gain esteem based on their connection to successful children. This means parents can be motivated by self-interest to ensure their children’s achievement.

研究顯示，人們善於將符合自我利益的不道德行為合理化。孩子的成功或失敗，往往會影響父母親如何看待自己與被他人看待的眼光。父母親更愛沉浸在孩子的榮光之中，與成功孩子的連結似乎能讓他們獲得尊敬。這意味著父母親會受到私心驅動，而去確保孩子的成就。

Feeling a sense of entitlement leads people to be more competitive, selfish and aggressive when they sense a threat. Research suggests that entitlement may come in part from being rich.

享有權力會讓人們在感受到威脅時更具競爭性、攻擊性與自私。研究認為，致富可能帶來部分權力。

新聞辭典

moral：形容詞，道德的、合乎道德的；名詞，寓言。例句：Moral can often fill the defect of wisdom, but wisdom is telescopic fill the defect of moral.（道德常能填補智慧的缺陷，但智慧遠不足以填補道德的缺陷。）

status：名詞，地位、身分、狀態。例句：Jack is after wealth and status.（傑克追求財富與地位。）

go to great lengths：慣用語，竭盡全力、全力以赴。例句：He’ll go to great lengths to fulfill his ambition.（他將竭盡全力去達成志向。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法