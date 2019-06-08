中英對照讀新聞》Eiffel Tower climber in custody after daring ascent-大膽登高後 艾菲爾鐵塔攀爬者被拘

2019-06-08

◎周虹汶

Rescuers successfully talked down a man who scaled the upper heights of the Eiffel Tower on Monday, and handed him over to police.

救難人員週一成功把攀登艾菲爾鐵塔上層的一名男子勸誘到地面上，並把他交給警方。

Television channels ran live shots as rescuers perched on the 324-metre tower’s wrought-iron struts, just below the highest viewing platform, tried to persuade the unknown man to give himself up.

就在最高觀景台下面，救難人員停在這座高324公尺的鐵塔鍛鐵支柱上，試圖說服這位陌生男子放棄時，電視頻道實況轉播。

The tower’s operator said he had entered the monument normally before climbing over the safety fencing on the second level and clambering up the outside of the tower.

鐵塔管理員表示，爬越第二層的安全護欄並在塔外向上攀爬以前，他正常進入這座紀念塔。

"At 21:30, Paris firefighters succeeded in reasoning with the individual and he is now in the hands of the competent authorities," the operator said.

管理員說：「在21時30分，巴黎消防隊員成功說服這個人，而他目前在相關當局手上。」

Police cordoned off several streets closest to the tower as crowds of onlookers gazed up at the perilous operation which began mid-afternoon.

圍觀群眾盯著這起下午3點左右開始的危險行動時，警方封鎖最靠近鐵塔的幾條街。

The Eiffel Tower will re-open on Tuesday.（Reuters）

艾菲爾鐵塔將於週二重新開放。（路透）

新聞辭典

talk down：片語動詞，指高聲壓制、駁倒、在地面通過無線電引導飛行員或飛機著陸。例句：He talked down to us.（他用高高在上的語氣對我們說話。）

talk down也有勸誘、說服、安撫某人別做出傷害行為的意思。

perch：名詞，指棲木、高處；動詞，指鳥棲息、在高處暫歇、置於較高險處。例句：The clever bird chooses the branch whereon to perch.（良禽擇木而棲。）

competent：形容詞，指能幹的、稱職的、充分的、合格的、被允許的、恰當的、有決定權的。例句：This court is not competent to hear this case.（本法庭無權審理此案。）

