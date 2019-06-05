《中英對照讀新聞》Bangladesh to charge 16 after girl burned to death 孟加拉將起訴涉嫌燒死女孩的16人

2019-06-05

◎魏國金

Bangladesh police were set to file charges against 16 people, including the headmaster of an Islamic seminary, over the shocking murder of a 19-year-old girl burned to death.

孟加拉警方針對令人震驚的19歲女孩遭燒死的謀殺案，將對16人提出告訴，其中包括一所伊斯蘭學校的校長。

The killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi sparked protests across the South Asian nation. Rafi was lured to the rooftop of the Islamic seminary she attended where her attackers asked her to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint filed with police against the head teacher.

努斯拉特‧賈翰‧拉菲之死引發這個南亞國家各地出現抗議行動。拉菲被誘騙到她就學的伊斯蘭學校頂樓，在該處，攻擊者要求她撤銷向警方提出的校長性騷擾告訴。

When she refused, she was doused in kerosene and set on fire. She died five days later, triggering outrage. Bangladesh’s Police Bureau of Investigation said the school principal ordered the murder from jail.

她拒絕後，被潑灑煤油，並遭縱火。她在5天後死亡，引爆群情激憤。孟加拉警察調查處指出，該校校長從監獄下令執行這起謀殺案。

Rafi had gone to police in late March to report the alleged sexual harassment against the teacher, and a leaked video shows the local police station chief registering her complaint but dismissing it as "not a big deal".

拉菲曾於三月下旬向警方報案，指控校長性騷；一段外流的影片顯示，當地警局首長登記她的控訴，但認為「沒什麼大不了」而草率了事。

PBI’s lead investigator Mohammad Iqbal said at least five people including three of Rafi’s classmates, had tied her up with a scarf before setting her on fire. The plan was to pass the incident off as a case of suicide.

警察調查處首席調查官伊克巴爾指出，至少5人，包括拉菲的3名同班同學，在縱火前以頭巾綑綁她。這項計畫旨在將此事件佯裝為自殺案。

