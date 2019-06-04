《中英對照讀新聞》Tiananmen massacre a ’vaccination’ against turmoil : Chinese state media 中國國營媒體：天安門屠殺是對抗動亂的「疫苗接種」

2019-06-04

◎陳正健

A Chinese state-run newspaper has described the massacre that ended mass pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 as a "vaccination" that protected the country from future "political turmoil."

中國一家國營報紙形容，終結1989年天安門廣場支持民主抗議行動的屠殺是「疫苗接種」，防止該國未來的「政治動亂」。

Chinese nationalistic tabloid Global Times said the government’s decision in 1989 had ended "disputes" in the country and helped "all the Chinese people face the future." "As a vaccination for the Chinese society, the Tiananmen incident will greatly increase China’s immunity against any major political turmoil in the future."the article said.

中國民族主義小報「環球時報」指稱，該國政府在1989年的決定結束了「爭議」，並幫助「所有中國人面對未來」。文章聲稱，「作為中國社會的疫苗，天安門事件將大大地提高中國在未來對付任何重大政治動亂的免疫力。」

In spring 1989, students and workers occupied Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in a massive pro-democracy protest. Many were killed in a brutal clampdown by the communist authorities. Reporting on the events is heavily censored in China.

1989年春天，學生與工人在一場大規模支持民主的抗議行動中，佔據北京天安門廣場。許多人在一場殘忍鎮壓中，遭到共產黨當局殺害。在中國，這些事件的報導受到嚴厲審查。

Former 1989 protesters who have left China said the lack of political dissent in the country, and discussion of Tiananmen Square, was more due to fear than to a wide consensus.

離開中國的1989年前民運抗議人士指出，中國缺乏政治異議人士，以及對天安門廣場事件的討論，更多是出於恐懼，而非廣泛的共識。

