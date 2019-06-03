《中英對照讀新聞》The web is broken, so its founder is taking another stab at it 全球資訊網出了毛病，其創立者正在試點別的

2019-06-03

◎劉宜庭

The founder of the World Wide Web thinks it’s broken and has a plan to fix it.

「全球資訊網（WWW）」的創立者認為網路出了毛病，於是他提出一項修復計畫。

Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the web in 1989, announced a new project that he hopes will radically change his creation, by giving people full control over their data.

1989年發明全球資訊網的英國電腦科學家伯納斯李，宣布一項新計畫，他希望透過賦予人們對其數據的完全控制權，徹底改變他創立的網路。

The open-source software is called Solid. It allows developers to create decentralized apps that run on data that its users fully own. If Solid becomes widely adopted, then all your apps could talk to each other using the same set of data, which you and only you control.

這個開源軟體被稱為「Solid」。它授權開發者創建去中心化的應用程式，讓使用者全權運行個人資料。Solid若獲得廣泛採用，你的所有應用程式將可使用同一套數據互相溝通，而這套數據只由你自己控制。

The new project is a clear rebuke of the tech giants whose opaque use of personal data is core to their businesses. Facebook’s notorious grip follows people around the web, even if they’ve signed out or have actually deleted their accounts, and Google’s Android phones track people’s movements, far beyond just their coordinates.

這項新專案顯然是在譴責那些將不透明的個資利用做為其核心事業的科技巨頭。「臉書」惡名昭彰於擷取該網站所有用戶的資訊，即便使用者已經登出或刪除帳號，而「谷歌」的安卓系統手機追蹤人們的動向，獲取遠超出使用者經緯度座標的數據。

新聞辭典

data：名詞，數據、資料。例句：Within the Solid ecosystem, you decide where you store your data.（在「Solid」生態系統中，你可以決定個人數據的儲存位置。）

World Wide Web：名詞，全球資訊網、萬維網。例句：The decision to make the World Wide Web an open system was necessary for it to be universal.（為了讓每個人都能使用全球資訊網，讓它成為開放系統的決定有其必要性。）

control：名詞，控制；動詞，控制、操縱。例句：You can’t propose that something be a universal space and at the same time keep control of it.（你無法弄出一個網路空間，既要人人都能使用，同時又要掌管它。）

