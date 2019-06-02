《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul to keep flying KF-16s - 首爾擬恢復KF-16戰機飛行

2019-06-02

◎茅毅

A two-seat KF-16D warplane fell into the Yellow Sea on Feb. 27, around 13 minutes after taking off from an air base in Gunsan. The pilots aboard the airplane safely ejected. Following the accident, the Air Force suspended the flying of around 120 KF-16 jets.

（南韓空軍）一架雙座型KF-16D戰機於2月27日，從位於（全羅北道）群山（市）一座空軍基地起飛後約13分鐘，就墜入黃海。機上飛行員均安全彈射。在這起事故後，南韓空軍即停飛約120架KF-16噴射機。

According to the preliminary results of the investigation by a group of military officers and experts, including those from its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, a failure in the fuel supply to the combustion chamber is believed to have caused the engine flameout.

根據由一批軍官和包括來自該戰機製造商「洛克希德馬丁公司」的專家所做的初步調查結果，在燃料供應給燃燒室的過程中發生故障，據信造成引擎突然熄火。

Noting that the military has been carrying out special checkups on the jets and changed an internal filter, one of the key parts, the Air Force said the jets were found to be safe enough and are scheduled to resume flights starting Friday. The warplanes were delivered to the Air Force in 1998.

南韓空軍提到，軍方已針對該型噴射機進行特別檢查，並更換一個內部過濾器，此乃重要的零組件之一。南韓空軍並表示，這些噴射機被認為符合安全，定於週五起復飛。這些戰機係1998年交貨給南韓空軍。

新聞辭典

eject：動詞，彈出來、驅逐、逐（趕、轟、噴）出、彈射。例句：The pilot ejected from the airplane in an emergency.（該飛行員在緊急情況下從飛機彈射。）

combustion：名詞，燃燒、氧化（過程）。例句：Combustion is so important for aircraft and rocket propulsion.（燃燒對飛機與火箭推進非常重要。）

flameout：名詞，突然熄滅（火）。例句：Not all jet engine flameouts are accompanied by noise or vibration.（並非所有的噴射機引擎突然熄火的狀況，都伴隨著噪音或震動。）

