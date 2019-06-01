《中英對照讀新聞》Polish activists try to save cows condemned to death 波蘭社會運動人士試圖拯救乳牛免於死刑

2019-06-01

◎周虹汶

A herd of about 180 free-roaming cows in Poland must be slaughtered, authorities have ruled, to the dismay of activists fighting to save them as a cause célèbre for animal rights.

波蘭當局裁定，一群在境內漫遊的約180頭乳牛須被宰，令奮力拯救牠們而成動物權利訴訟著名案例的社會運動人士心灰意冷。

Left to wander fields in the western municipality of Deszczno for years, the cows are a threat to public safety and the health of other animals because they have not had proper checks, Poland’s chief veterinary officer has ruled.

多年來被放在西部自治市德什奇諾的田野遊蕩，波蘭首席獸醫官判定，因一直沒有接受適當檢查，這些乳牛威脅到公共安全及其他動物健康。

The owners of the cows, who are twin brothers, left them to roam and breed, comparing them to revered holy cows in India.

這些乳牛的雙胞胎飼主兄弟檔，放任牠們閒晃及繁殖，並把牠們與印度受到尊敬的聖牛相比。

"I have instructed the veterinary services that they have to clean up these cows," Minister of Agriculture Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski said earlier this month. The slaughter would cost about 350,000 zlotys, local media reported.

農業部長楊‧西什托夫‧阿勒丹諾吾斯基本月稍早說，「我已指示獸醫處，他們必須清除這些乳牛。」當地媒體報導，宰殺費用約35萬茲羅提。

Animal rights campaigners have been staging protests and kicking up a fuss on social media. (Reuters)

動物權利捍衛人士一直發動示威，並在社群媒體起鬨。（路透）

新聞辭典

dismay：名詞、動詞，指驚愕、焦慮、氣餒。例句：He was dismayed when he found his passport gone.（發現護照不見時，他驚慌失措。）

cause célèbre：借自法文的外來語，指轟動一時的事件、引起公眾關注的訴訟案。例句：His case has become a cause célèbre.（他的官司已成為公眾關注的事件。）

fuss：名詞，指大驚小怪、小題大作、緊張、急躁；動詞，指煩憂。kick up a fuss指大吵大鬧、起鬨、滋事。

