《中英對照讀新聞》Indiana bride takes photos in wedding dress in honor of fiance killed by drunk driver－印第安那州新娘拍婚紗照 紀念遭酒駕者撞死的未婚夫

2019-05-31

◎張沛元

An Indiana bride was supposed to celebrate the happiest day of her life as she planned to marry her fiance Kendall Murphy on September 29, but instead she took photos in her wedding dress alone.

（美國）印第安那州一名新娘原本應該在9月29日歡度人生中最快樂的一天，按照計畫嫁給未婚夫坎道爾．墨菲，但她（最後）反而獨自穿著婚紗拍照。

On November 10, 2017, the couple’s plan to spend their lives together suddenly came to an end when Kendall, a Montgomery volunteer firefighter, was tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver.

當（印第安那州）蒙哥馬利鎮的義消坎道爾在2017年11月10日不幸被一名據稱酒後開車的駕駛撞死後，這對愛侶原定共度一生的計畫突然告終。

Kendall’s mother, Katrina Murphy, contacted photographer Mandi Knepp after Kendall’s death and asked to do a photo shoot on the day that the couple planned to wed in hopes that it would help Jessica through the healing process.

坎道爾的母親卡翠娜．墨菲在坎道爾死後聯繫攝影師曼蒂．涅普，要求在這對愛侶原定結婚的當天拍照，盼能藉此協助（新娘）潔西卡度過療傷過程。

Mandi took photos of Jessica doing her makeup and putting on her wedding dress.

曼蒂拍攝潔西卡化妝與穿婚紗的照片。

Jessica posed with several of Kendall’s belongings, including his uniform, his helmet, and his boots.

潔西卡與坎道爾的許多物品合照，包括他的制服、頭盔與靴子。

The most touching and emotional photo of all shows Jessica knelt down in front of Kendall’s headstone.

最令人動容與激動的照片，是潔西卡跪在坎道爾的墓碑前。

《新聞辭典》

in honor of：慣用語，紀念，向…表敬意。例句：The building was named in honor of the university’s founder.（這棟大樓以這所大學的創辦人命名，以茲紀念。）

come to an end：慣用語，終止。例句：Switzerland’s nine-year streak as the world’s most competitive economy came to an end on Wednesday, dethroned by the United States in an annual league table published by the World Economic Forum.（根據「世界經濟論壇」發布的年度排行榜，瑞士連續9年盤踞全球最具競爭力經濟體的地位在週三告終，由美國取而代之。）

kneel down：動詞片語，跪下。

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法