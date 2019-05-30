《中英對照讀新聞》In Mexico, those searching for missing relatives can vanish too 在墨西哥，尋找失蹤親友的人也會跟著消失

2019-05-30

◎孫宇青

70-years-old Maria Herrera is scraping at the earth on a hill in the town of Huitzuco, in southern Mexico, looking for the mounds that indicate a decaying corpse.

70歲的瑪莉亞．赫雷拉在墨西哥南部威特蘇科鎮的山上四處挖掘，希望找到代表埋有腐爛屍體的土堆。

Digging in the dirt with a group of 100 other activists in the violent state of Guerrero, she wants to find her four missing son.

在暴力事件頻傳的格雷羅州，赫雷拉與100名行動人士一起挖土，想要找到4名失蹤的兒子。

More than 40,000 people are missing in Mexico, which has been swept by a wave of violence since the government declared war on the country’s powerful drug cartels in 2006.

2006年，墨西哥政府向勢力龐大的販毒集團宣戰後，這個國家就被暴力事件肆虐，目前已有逾4萬人失蹤。

At first, Herrera and her husband used the profits gained by selling household goods door to door to launch gold exchange business, which involved traveling the country to buy and sell gold.

起初，赫雷拉和丈夫用挨家挨戶賣居家用品的收入，展開黃金兌換生意，包括全國走透透買賣黃金。

They did not realize a bloody cartel turf war was just breaking out in the state. They believe a local cartel mistook the brothers, Jesus and Raul, for members of a rival group and were captured. Two more brothers started looking for them but disappeared too.（AFP）

但他們沒料到，一場腥風血雨的毒梟地盤之爭已在國內爆發。他們相信，自家兒子赫塞斯和羅爾，是被一個地方販毒集團誤認為敵營的人，才被俘虜。另外2名兒子開始尋找兩人後，也下落不明。（法新社）

新聞辭典

scrape：動詞，挖；扒。例句：They intentionally scraped a hole in the sand.（他們故意在沙裡挖出一個洞。）

mound：名詞，土石堆；墳塚。例句：Our motorcade met a large mound on the way.（我們的車隊途中撞見一個大墳塚。）

turf war：慣用片語，地盤之爭。例句：Many innocent people were complicated in the turf war between two rival gangs.（很多無辜者被捲入這兩組敵對幫派的地盤之爭。）

