《中英對照讀新聞》Airbus to build multimission satellite for MEASAT 空中巴士將為「馬來西亞—東亞衛星」建造多工衛星

2019-05-27

◎劉宜庭

Airbus has been selected by MEASAT Global Berhad, the leading Malaysian operator, to build MEASAT-3d, a new multimission telecommunications satellite to replace capacity and augment its core business in Malaysia, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

馬來西亞電信龍頭「馬來西亞—東亞衛星」全球有限公司已經選定由空中巴士集團建造一顆新型多工電信衛星「MEASAT-3d」，用以替換容量負荷及擴大在馬來西亞、亞洲、中東和非洲的核心業務。

Planned to be launched in 2021, MEASAT-3d will provide C and Ku-bands capacity for DTH, video distribution and telecommunication services. The new HTS Ka-band mission features multiple user spot beams optimized to deliver high speed broadband communications over Malaysia to bridge the digital divide in the country.

預計2021年發射升空的「MEASAT-3d」，將提供C頻段與Ku頻段容量負荷的直接到家（DTH）服務、視訊分配、遠距離通信服務。這顆新型高通量衛星（HTS）的Ka頻段任務特徵為多使用者點波束最佳化，可在馬來西亞全境提供高速寬頻通訊，彌合該國的數位落差。

Collocated with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at 91.5E, MEASAT-3d will serve the growth requirements of 4G and 5G mobile networks in Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional distribution capacity for video in HD, 4K and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region.

「MEASAT-3d」將與「MEASAT-3a」和「MEASAT-3b」共位於東經91.5度軌道，以滿足馬來西亞對第四代（4G）和第五代（5G）行動網路的需求增長，同時繼續在亞太地區為高畫質（HD）、四倍超高畫質（4K）和終極八倍超高畫質（8K）視訊提供冗餘和附加分配容量。

新聞辭典

satellite：名詞，衛星。例句：There are already 46 Eurostar E3000 satellites operating successfully in orbit.（已經有46顆歐洲之星「E3000」衛星在軌道上成功運行。）

core：名詞，核心。例句：The company reaffirms its commitment to provide core infrastructure for the Malaysian ICT and broadcast industry.〔該公司重申將致力為馬來西亞資通訊（ICT）和廣播產業提供核心基礎建設。〕

digital divide：名詞，數位落差。例句：Even as technology becomes more affordable and internet access seems increasingly ubiquitous, a "digital divide" between rich and poor remains.（即使科技變得更容易取得，網際網路看似無遠弗屆，貧富之間的「數位落差」仍舊存在。）

