中英對照讀新聞》Moon lauds Bush’s visit as strong Korea-US alliance-文在寅讚布希來訪彰顯韓、美同盟堅實

2019-05-26

◎茅毅

"Thank (former) President Bush for attending the official ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun. I believe your attendance to commemorate Roh, who was a partner in the Korea-US alliance, is symbolic of the strong alliance," South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said.

南韓總統文在寅週四表示，「感謝（美國前）總統布希出席（南韓）前總統盧武鉉逝世10週年的官方紀念會。本人相信，您蒞臨紀念曾是韓美同盟夥伴的盧武鉉，象徵同盟的堅實。」

Roh and Bush were counterparts from 2003-2008. Bush, who has begun a new life as a painter after retirement, brought a portrait of late Roh as a gift for Roh’s family, saying he painted a man who sacrificed for human rights and was not afraid of voicing his opinions.

自2003到2008年，盧武鉉和布希各自擔任韓美兩國的總統。卸任後，以畫家身分展開新人生的布希，帶來一幅已故的盧武鉉的畫像，做為致贈盧家的禮物。布希說，他畫的是為人權犧牲，並且對表達其意見無所畏懼的一條好漢。

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and floor leader Na Kyung-won were not present, but a delegation led by Rep. Cho Kyung-tae paid their respects. The liberal ex-president who remains a liberal icon － took his life in 2009.

最大在野黨「自由韓國黨」黨魁黃教安與「（國會）院內代表」（譯按：相當於我國立法院黨團的大黨鞭）羅卿瑗並未出席，但由（該黨）國會議員趙慶泰所率的一個代表團前來致敬。這位自由派前總統於2009年自殺身亡，現在仍是自由派偶像人物。

新聞辭典

laud：動詞，讚美（揚、頌）、稱讚。例句：They sang hymns lauding God.（他們唱聖歌讚頌上帝。）

commemorate：動詞，紀念、緬懷、慶祝。例句：We commemorate those who lost their lives in the war.（我們緬懷那些在戰爭中喪生的人們。）

icon：名詞，偶像、崇拜的對象、電腦圖示。例句：She is one of the country’s most popular sporting icons.（她是這個國家最受歡迎的運動偶像之一。）

