中英對照讀新聞》Moon lauds Bush’s visit as strong Korea-US alliance-文在寅讚布希來訪彰顯韓、美同盟堅實

2019-05-26

◎茅毅

"Thank (former) President Bush for attending the official ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun. I believe your attendance to commemorate Roh, who was a partner in the Korea-US alliance, is symbolic of the strong alliance," South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said.

南韓總統文在寅週四表示,「感謝(美國前)總統布希出席(南韓)前總統盧武鉉逝世10週年的官方紀念會。本人相信,您蒞臨紀念曾是韓美同盟夥伴的盧武鉉,象徵同盟的堅實。」

Roh and Bush were counterparts from 2003-2008. Bush, who has begun a new life as a painter after retirement, brought a portrait of late Roh as a gift for Roh’s family, saying he painted a man who sacrificed for human rights and was not afraid of voicing his opinions.

自2003到2008年,盧武鉉和布希各自擔任韓美兩國的總統。卸任後,以畫家身分展開新人生的布希,帶來一幅已故的盧武鉉的畫像,做為致贈盧家的禮物。布希說,他畫的是為人權犧牲,並且對表達其意見無所畏懼的一條好漢。

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and floor leader Na Kyung-won were not present, but a delegation led by Rep. Cho Kyung-tae paid their respects. The liberal ex-president who remains a liberal icon - took his life in 2009.

最大在野黨「自由韓國黨」黨魁黃教安與「(國會)院內代表」(譯按:相當於我國立法院黨團的大黨鞭)羅卿瑗並未出席,但由(該黨)國會議員趙慶泰所率的一個代表團前來致敬。這位自由派前總統於2009年自殺身亡,現在仍是自由派偶像人物。

新聞辭典

laud:動詞,讚美(揚、頌)、稱讚。例句:They sang hymns lauding God.(他們唱聖歌讚頌上帝。)

commemorate:動詞,紀念、緬懷、慶祝。例句:We commemorate those who lost their lives in the war.(我們緬懷那些在戰爭中喪生的人們。)

icon:名詞,偶像、崇拜的對象、電腦圖示。例句:She is one of the country’s most popular sporting icons.(她是這個國家最受歡迎的運動偶像之一。)

