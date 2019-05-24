《中英對照讀新聞》A Man in Kazakhstan Held Up a Blank Sign to See if He’d Be Detained. He Was.－哈薩克男子高舉空白標語牌，想看看是否會被拘留。果然如此。

2019-05-24

◎張沛元

To test the limits of his right to peacefully demonstrate in Kazakhstan, Aslan Sagutdinov stood in a public square holding a blank sign, predicting he would be detained.

為了測試在哈薩克是否有和平抗議的權利，阿斯蘭．沙古特迪諾夫手持空白標語牌，佇立在一座公共廣場上，料想自己應該會被拘留。

He was right.

他想得沒錯。

Mr. Sagutdinov’s encounter with the police in the city of Uralskon Monday, which was filmed and posted on YouTube, came as the country prepares for a presidential election in June, its first transfer of power in decades.

沙古特迪諾夫先生週一在烏拉爾斯空市遇到警察，整個經過還被拍攝下來張貼到YouTube之際，這個國家正準備在6月舉行總統大選，為數十年來首度權力轉移。

"I want to show that the idiocy in our country has gotten so strong that the police will detain me now even though there are no inscriptions, no slogans, without my chanting or saying anything," Mr. Sagutdinov said in the video.

「我要展現這種愚蠢行為在我們國家有多麼嚴重，甚至到了即使（標語牌上）沒有題字、沒有口號，我也沒有複誦或說些什麼，警察還是會拘留我（的地步），」沙古特迪諾夫先生在影片中如是說。

The episode stood out to human rights watchers as a particularly vivid example of Kazakhstan’s restrictions on expression.

此事被當成哈薩克限制言論自由特別生動的明證，引起人權觀察者的注意。

《新聞辭典》

blank：形容詞，空白的，無內容的；動詞，使空白；名詞，空白處；副詞，徹底的，完全的。例句：The last two boxes should be left blank.（最後兩個格子必須留白。）

even though：片語，即使，縱然，儘管。

stand out to somebody：慣用語，吸引某人的注意。例句：While surfing the Internet, this picture really stood out to me.（當我上網瀏覽時，這張照片吸引我的注意。）

