中英對照讀新聞》The Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up hope 「反抗滅絕」環保人士要人們放棄希望

2019-05-23

◎孫宇青

The Extinction Rebellion, a group of activists calling for fighting against global warming, believes that homo sapiens － perhaps not so "wise" after all – has dug its own grave and is doomed to terrible suffering.

呼籲對抗地球暖化的環保團體「反抗滅絕」行動者相信，智人—也許沒那麼「睿智」—已在自掘墳墓，注定受苦受難。

A clear-eyed reading of science reveals that our appetites and ecological footprint have tipped Earth into a rare period of mass extinction from which humans are not exempt.

一項具洞察力的科學資料顯示，人類的慾望和生態足跡，已使地球傾向於罕見的大規模滅絕期，且人類無法倖免。

"It is really about waking people up to the fact that this is an emergency situation," said Sara Arnold, a 32-year designer and entrepreneur. "We want people to start to digest the reality of climate change."

32歲設計師兼創業者莎拉．阿諾德說：「真的該喚醒人們認清事實，現在的處境相當緊急。我們希望人們開始領悟氣候變遷的真相。」

"People imagine that we’ll find a solution in the future, that we still have time," said Doug McAdam, a professor of sociology at Stanford University. "A lot of people don’t see it as the crisis it so clearly is."

史丹福大學社會學教授道格．麥亞當說：「人們以為我們未來會找到解方，我們還有時間。」但「危機已顯而易見，很多人卻不這麼想。」

Assurances from governments, think tanks and NGOs that the crisis is manageable are rejected as false hope based on wishful thinking or lies.（AFP）

政府、智庫和非政府組織（NGO）都保證危機可獲控制，但被斥為一種發自妄想或謊言的假希望。（法新社）

◎新聞辭典

clear-eyed：形容詞，有洞察力的。例句：Rio put forward very 4clear-eyed comments on the issue.（里歐對這項議題提出非常有洞察力的評論。）

appetite：名詞，胃口；慾望。例句：Rex has lost appetite for the fight.（雷克斯已失去鬥志。）

tip：動詞，（使）傾斜。例句：The stool tips on the uneven floor.（這張凳子在崎嶇不平的地面上傾斜著。）

