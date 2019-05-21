《中英對照讀新聞》China blocks Wikipedia in all languages 中國封鎖所有語言的維基百科

2019-05-21

◎ 陳正健

China has expanded its ban on Wikipedia to block the online encyclopedia in all available languages, the BBC reports.

英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，中國擴大對維基百科的禁令，封鎖該線上百科的所有語言版本。

According to a report by the Open Observatory of Network Interference （OONI）, China started blocking all language editions of Wikipedia last month. Wikipedia was no longer accessible in the country and this had impacted 1.3 billion people.

「網路審查開放測量計畫」（OONI）的一份報告指出，中國從上個月開始封鎖維基百科所有語言版本。維基百科在中國再也無法存取，影響13億人口。

Wikipedia has been blocked intermittently in China since 2004. An earlier enforced ban barred Internet users from viewing the Chinese version, as well as the pages for sensitive search terms such as Dalai Lama and the Tiananmen massacre.

維基百科自2004年起在中國斷斷續續遭到封鎖。此前的強制限令禁止網路用戶檢視其中文版本，以及敏感搜尋名詞的頁面，例如達賴喇嘛和天安門大屠殺。

China has been clamping down on its citizens’ internet freedoms over the last few years. According to a study conducted by Reporters Without Borders, China is not just issuing censorships locally, but is also attempting to infiltrate foreign media in an attempt to deter criticism.

近幾年來，中國持續壓制公民的網路自由。根據「無國界記者組織」所做的一項研究，中國不僅在當地實施審查，還試圖滲透外國媒體以阻止批評。

新聞辭典

intermittently：副詞，間歇地，斷斷續續地。例句：Lightning flashed intermittently across the sky.（閃電斷斷續續地在空中閃爍。）

clamp down：動詞片語，取締，嚴禁，壓制。例句：The government is clamping down on teenage drinking.（政府取締青少年飲酒。）

infiltrate：動詞，滲入，滲透。例句：The organization has been infiltrated by informers.（該組織被線人滲透。）

中英對照讀新聞#維基百科

