《中英對照讀新聞》Study: Leonardo da Vinci suffered from "claw hand" 研究：李奧納多．達文西受苦於「爪型手」

2019-05-07

◎陳正健

Leonardo da Vinci could have experienced nerve damage in a fall, impeding his ability to paint in later life, Italian doctors suggest.

義大利醫生指出，李奧納多．達文西可能在一次跌倒中經歷神經損傷，對他日後的繪畫能力構成阻礙。

Leonardo da Vinci, who lived from 1452-1519, was an artist and inventor whose talents included architecture, anatomy, engineering and sculpture, as well as painting but his painting skills wore away towards the end of his life

李奧納多．達文西，生活於1452至1519年間，是一名藝術家及發明家，其天分包括建築、解剖學、工程、雕刻及繪畫，但他的繪畫技巧在生命尾聲時衰退。

A portrait of the Italian Renaissance artist shows his right hand, wrapped in clothing like a bandage and suspended in a stiff, contracted position. It had been suggested that his hand impairment was caused by a stroke.

這位義大利文藝復興時期藝術家的一張肖像畫顯示，他的右手包裹著像是繃帶的衣物，以僵硬、緊縮的姿勢懸掛。過去有人認為，他的手部損傷是中風引起。

But in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, the doctors suggest it was nerve damage that meant he could no longer hold a palette and brush. Experts believe the injury may have forced him to leave many works incomplete.

但在「英國皇家醫學會期刊」中，醫生指出，這是神經損傷，意味著他無法再握調色盤及畫筆。專家相信，這項傷勢可能迫使他留下許多未完成的作品。

新聞辭典

impede：動詞。阻礙，妨礙，阻止。例句：Fallen rock is impeding the progress of rescue workers.（落石阻礙搜救人員的救援進度。）

wear away：動詞片語，衰退，磨損，流逝。例句：The table’s finish was worn away.（桌子的拋光遭到磨損。）

palette：名詞，調色盤，用色風格。例句：The palette is limited to 100 colors.（這個調色盤只限100種顏色。)

