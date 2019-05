《中英對照讀新聞》Study: Leonardo da Vinci suffered from "claw hand" 研究：李奧納多．達文西受苦於「爪型手」

2019-05-07

Leonardo da Vinci could have experienced nerve damage in a fall, impeding his ability to paint in later life, Italian doctors suggest.

義大利醫生指出,李奧納多.達文西可能在一次跌倒中經歷神經損傷,對他日後的繪畫能力構成阻礙。

Leonardo da Vinci, who lived from 1452-1519, was an artist and inventor whose talents included architecture, anatomy, engineering and sculpture, as well as painting but his painting skills wore away towards the end of his life

李奧納多.達文西,生活於1452至1519年間,是一名藝術家及發明家,其天分包括建築、解剖學、工程、雕刻及繪畫,但他的繪畫技巧在生命尾聲時衰退。

A portrait of the Italian Renaissance artist shows his right hand, wrapped in clothing like a bandage and suspended in a stiff, contracted position. It had been suggested that his hand impairment was caused by a stroke.

這位義大利文藝復興時期藝術家的一張肖像畫顯示,他的右手包裹著像是繃帶的衣物,以僵硬、緊縮的姿勢懸掛。過去有人認為,他的手部損傷是中風引起。

But in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, the doctors suggest it was nerve damage that meant he could no longer hold a palette and brush. Experts believe the injury may have forced him to leave many works incomplete.

但在「英國皇家醫學會期刊」中,醫生指出,這是神經損傷,意味著他無法再握調色盤及畫筆。專家相信,這項傷勢可能迫使他留下許多未完成的作品。

新聞辭典

impede:動詞。阻礙,妨礙,阻止。例句:Fallen rock is impeding the progress of rescue workers.(落石阻礙搜救人員的救援進度。)

wear away:動詞片語,衰退,磨損,流逝。例句:The table’s finish was worn away.(桌子的拋光遭到磨損。)

palette:名詞,調色盤,用色風格。例句:The palette is limited to 100 colors.(這個調色盤只限100種顏色。)

