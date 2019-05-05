中英對照讀新聞》Expert warns of possible flooding, landslides after Gangwon fire-專家警告韓江原道大火後恐發生洪水、山崩

2019-05-05

◎茅毅

Experts are warning about possible floods and landslides during the rainy season in Gangwon Province. The government estimates that the forest fire from April 4 to 6 burned down more than 2,000 hectares of land, mostly in mountainous regions in Goseong, Inje, Donghae, Sokcho and Gangneung, as well as damaging houses and facilities, and leaving 959 people homeless.

專家正警告在（南韓）江原道雨季期間，可能發生嚴重水災和山崩。政府估計，自4月4日至6日該道的森林大火，燒毀2000多公頃的土地，其中大多位於固城郡、麟蹄郡、東海市、束草市與江陵市的山區，也損壞房屋及設施，並使959人無家可歸。

"Without a doubt, the province will see another natural disaster such as a flood because all the trees in the affected mountainous region were burned down,"Han Moo-young, a professor of the Department of Civil & Environment Engineering at Seoul National University, said. "It takes almost 30 years for a forest to be restored to its original condition when a huge fire damages the area. Until then, the area is exposed to disasters such as flooding, landslides and soil runoff," the professor said.

「首爾國立大學」土木環境工程學系教授韓武榮說，「由於受災山區內的所有樹木遭焚毀，該道無疑將發生另一次洪水之類的天災」。他還說，「當一場大火破壞災區時，森林恢復它原本的狀態，要花幾乎30年。在此之前，災區容易遭受水災、山崩和土壤流失之類的災害。」

The Korean Geotechnical Society also urged the government to take measures to prevent possible landslides on damaged mountains in the province as wildfires and resultant damage may have weakened ground stability.

燎原野火造成的破壞，可能已削弱地基穩定性，因此「韓國地盤工學會」亦呼籲政府採取措施，預防該道遭破壞的山區可能發生的山崩。

新聞辭典

burn down：片語，燒（焚）毀、燒掉。The terrorists burned down the building by setting fire.（這些恐怖份子縱火焚毀該棟建築物。）

runoff：名詞，本文做流失、逕流。Soil runoff is often a result of heavy precipitation.（大雨常導致土壤流失。）

resultant：形容詞，做為結果的、因而發生的。The tape was left near a magnetic source, and the resultant damage was considerable.（磁帶被放在一個磁源附近，因而導致嚴重損壞。）

