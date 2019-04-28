《中英對照讀新聞》Bill proposed to give high-educated foreigners Korean citizenship 南韓國會議員提案給予高教育程度外國人公民權

2019-04-28

Rep. Kim Kyung-jin of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace said Monday that he and nine other lawmakers have jointly tabled a motion to revise the Nationality Act to the National Assembly, seeking to ease the rules on simplified naturalization.

南韓在野小黨「民主和平黨」國會議員金京鎮週一表示，他和其他9位議員已共同向國會提案修改「國籍法」，針對簡化歸化（程序）的規定尋求放寬。

The proposed revision calls for allowing foreigners earning a bachelor’s degree or higher in South Korea to be naturalized as a Korean citizen. It also obliges the government to flexibly devise and implement its nationality policies depending on special and economic circumstances.

該修法提案呼籲（政府）允許在南韓取得學士（含）以上學位的外籍人士，歸化為南韓公民。該提案亦責成政府變通地構思與施行其視特殊及經濟環境而定的國籍政策。

According to Statistics Korea, the nation’s population is expected to peak at 51.94 million in 2028 before gradually decreasing to 39.29 million in 2067, a level seen in the 1980s. "If talented foreigners will be able to become naturalized in South Korea more easily through the proposed legal revision, it will be helpful in resolving social and labor problems caused by the population reduction," Kim said.

根據南韓統計廳，該國人口在逐漸減少至2067年的3929萬人、即1980年代的水準之前，可望於2028年達到5194萬人的高峰。金京鎮認為，「若外國人才能藉由該修法提案，變得更容易在南韓歸化，在解決人口減少導致的社會及勞工問題上，將有所幫助。」

新聞辭典

naturalization：名詞、動詞為naturalize，歸化（指一國國民依法申請獲准而入籍另一國）、移植。例句：He applied for naturalization as a British citizen.（他申請歸化為英國公民。）

oblige：動詞，強迫、迫使、使…不得不、責成。例句：The law obliges companies to pay decent wages to their employees.（該法強制企業支付合宜薪資予其員工。）

flexibly：副詞，彈性（靈活、變通）地。例句：The robot can move flexibly over uneven surfaces.（這個機器人能在不平整的表面上靈活地移動。）

