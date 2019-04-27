《中英對照讀新聞》Don’t like surprises? AI predicts who survives ’Game of Thrones’－不喜歡驚喜嗎？人工智慧預測誰從「權力遊戲」倖存

2019-04-27

◎周虹汶

If you are a "Game of Thrones" fan and appreciate the element of surprise, stop reading now.

如果你是「權力遊戲」的粉絲且喜歡驚喜元素，現在停止閱讀。

Students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application to predict which character has the best chance to claim the coveted Iron Throne in the HBO hit medieval fantasy series about warring families.

慕尼黑工業大學的學生們開發了一個應用程式，用來預測這個關於眾交戰家族的熱門ＨＢＯ中世紀奇幻影集，當中哪個角色最有機會奪得令人垂涎的鐵之王座。

They have taught the application to scour the web for information about each of the characters, which is then processed by artificial intelligence algorithms to assess their survival chances.

他們教這個應用程式在網路上搜查每個角色的資料，然後交由人工智慧演算法運算評估他們的倖存機會。

There is a good chance the application will get it right.

這個應用程式很有可能會判斷正確。

Back in 2016, an algorithm created by students at the same university in the southern German city shortly before the start of Season 6 accurately predicted that Jon Snow would resurrect.

早在2016年，德國南部這個城市同一所大學的學生，就建立了一套演算法，在第6季即將開播之前，準確預測到瓊恩．雪諾會復活。

If you’re still reading, clearly you’re not a fan of plot twists and turns.

如果你還在讀，顯然你就不是一個熱愛曲折劇情的人。

So here you go: AI says that Daenerys Targaryen has the best chance of survival in the final season, which starts on Sunday. （Reuters）

那麼，這就是你要的：人工智慧說，在週日開演的最後一季，丹妮莉絲．坦格利安存活機會最大。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

covet：動詞，指垂涎、渴望、貪圖。例句：He coveted her wealth.（他覬覦她的財富。）

scour：動詞，指擦淨、洗滌、清除；名詞，指沖刷、除垢劑。例句：I gave the dirty door a good scour.（我把這扇髒兮兮的門好好地擦了一下。）

twist and turns：彎曲、迂迴曲折，也用來比喻詳情、原委。

