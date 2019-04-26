《中英對照讀新聞》California to become first state to ban retail sales of cats and dogs－加州成為美國第一個禁止零售貓狗的州

2019-04-26

◎張沛元

A new California law will soon put a leash on pet store sales, becoming the first state to ban retail sales of cats, dogs and rabbits in an effort to crack down on breeding mills.

（美國）加州的一條新法律即將對寵物店的業務設限，（讓加州）成為（全美）第一個禁止零售貓、狗與兔的州，藉此打擊（寵物）繁殖場。

A bill signed in October, AB 485, goes into effect January 1. It says pet stores can only sell cats, dogs and rabbits that come from local rescue groups, shelters or animal control agencies.

（2018年）10月簽署、（2019年）1月1日生效的AB 485法案規定，寵物店只能販售來自當地（動物）救援團體、庇護所或動物管制機構的貓、狗與兔。

Pet stores will also have to maintain records for where each of those animals came from, and must include that information on their cages or enclosures. Store operators will face a $500 fine for any violation of the law.

寵物店還必須維護這些動物來自何處的紀錄，且必須包括其籠舍或圈養地的資訊。業者違法將面臨500美元的罰款。

Another California law starting New Year’s Day will further advance pet protections by allowing judges in divorce proceedings to consider the best interests of pets and create custody arrangements for them. Current California law regards pets as property.

另一項始於2019年元旦、可進一步提升寵物保護的加州法律，是容許法官在審理離婚案件期間，可基於對寵物最佳利益的考量，對寵物監護權做出裁決。現行加州法律將寵物視為財產。

《新聞辭典》

leash：名詞，（拴狗）皮帶，鍊條；動詞，拴住，約束。例句：There are times when the media needs to be put on a leash.（有時候媒體應該被管一管。）

crack down：慣用語，鎮壓，制裁，打擊。

go/come into effect：慣用語，生效。例句：These changes in the uniform policy go into effect at the start of next month.（制服政策的變革將在下月初生效。）

