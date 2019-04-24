中英對照讀新聞》Thai Supermarket Praised For Replacing Plastic Packaging With Banana Leaves 泰國超市以香蕉葉取代塑膠包裝獲讚揚

2019-04-24

As the world turns to greener alternatives in a bid to reduce plastic pollution, a supermarket chain in Thailand has won praise for its innovative approach to the problem.

在全球轉向更環保的替代做法，以減少塑膠污染之際，泰國一家連鎖超市因以創意方式面對該問題而贏得讚賞。

The Rimping Supermarket chain in Chiang Mai has gotten rid of plastic packaging for vegetables and is now instead using banana leaves to wrap them. Their initiative has gained global recognition, thanks to a Facebook post that went viral recently.

清邁Rimping連鎖超市已放棄以塑膠包裝蔬菜的做法，取而代之的是以香蕉葉加以包裹。由於一則近期爆紅的「臉書」貼文，他們的新做法獲得全球認同。

The Facebook post by Perfect Homes Chiangmai praised the supermarket for going green and contained a few pictures of produce wrapped in banana leaves.

「清邁完美家庭」（Perfect Homes Chiangmai）的臉書貼文讚揚該超市勵行環保原則，並附上一些以香蕉葉包裝的農產品照片。

"When Perfect Homes spotted a rather nifty alternative to Earth-unfriendly packaging the other day at a branch of Rimping Supermarket, we couldn’t help but get fired up! As well as offering shoppers the option to buy or borrow a cloth bag in store, the popular grocery outfit now bundles its Veggie First fresh greens in banana leaves finished with a fibre tie," the real estate company explained in a blog post.

「當完美家庭幾天前在一家Rimping超市分店看見一個相當棒的替代不友善地球的包裝方式時，我們不禁振奮起來！這家廣受歡迎的賣場不但提供購物者購買或借用店內的布袋，現在還將其Veggie First鮮蔬以纖維繩綑紮在香蕉葉裡，」該房地產公司在部落格貼文中解釋說。

Five trillion single-use plastic bags are used worldwide every year, and more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since the early 1950s.

全球每年使用5兆個一次性使用的塑膠袋，而自1950年代初期以來，已製造逾83億公噸的塑膠。

新聞辭典

the other day：片語，幾天前。例句：It was hot the other day.（幾天前很熱。）

couldn’t help but：片語，不禁、忍不住。例句：She couldn’t help but cry.（她忍不住哭了。）

fire up：片語，使激動、使發怒。例句：He got all fired up.（他大動肝火。）

