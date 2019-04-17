《中英對照讀新聞》Insomnia common among cancer patients 癌症病患普遍失眠

2019-04-17

◎魏國金

Roughly half of patients with cancer have symptoms of insomnia, and many may have sleep problems that linger for at least a year, a small study suggests.

約半數癌症患者有失眠症狀，而且許多人的睡眠問題可能持續至少1年，一項小型研究顯示。

Up to 10 percent of adults in the developed world suffer from chronic insomnia, and cancer patients are particularly prone to it, researchers note in Sleep Medicine.

在已開發世界，多達10％的成人飽受慢性失眠之苦，癌症患者特別有這種傾向，研究人員在「睡眠醫學期刊」中指出。

For the study, researchers examined data on 405 cancer patients in Germany who were 59 years old on average and completed two assessments of insomnia severity：once when they joined the study and again twelve months later.

針對這項研究，研究人員檢視405名德國癌症患者的資料，其平均年齡為59歲，並完成兩份失眠嚴重程度評估：一次是他們加入該研究時，接著是12個月之後。

The most common malignancies were breast cancer, tumors of the prostate or testicles, and colorectal cancer. Most patients - 83 percent - were being treated for a first-time cancer. The rest of them had a relapses or secondary tumors in a different location than the original cancer.

最常見的惡性腫瘤是乳癌、攝護腺或睪丸腫瘤，以及大腸直腸癌。多數患者—83％—是首次罹癌，其餘則是復發，或在原來癌症以外的不同身體部位有續發腫瘤。

At the start of the study, 49 percent of the patients had insomnia symptoms, and 13 percent had severe enough sleep problems to meet the clinical definition of insomnia, the study found. After a year, 64 percent of the patients who started out with insomnia were still suffering from symptoms.

研究發現，研究開始之際，49％的患者有失眠症狀，13％患者的睡眠問題嚴重到符合失眠症的臨床定義。1年後，64％一開始就失眠的病患仍飽受該症狀之苦。

新聞辭典

linger：動詞，持續、徘徊。例句：The pain lingered on for weeks.（疼痛持續好幾週。）

be prone to：片語，有…傾向、易於…的。例句：Her son is prone to colds.（她的兒子容易感冒。）

start out：片語，開始起步、出發。例句：He started out in the maintenance department.（他起初是在維修部門工作。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/