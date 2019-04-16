《中英對照讀新聞》About 1 in 4 Japanese adults in their 20s and 30s is a virgin 約4分之1日本人20及30歲時仍在室

2019-04-16

◎陳正健

Japanese adults have their first heterosexual sexual experiences later than their counterparts in the United States and the UK, according to a new study.

一項新研究顯示，相較於美國及英國成人，日本成人的第一次異性性經驗來得較晚。

The study found that sexual inexperience was on the rise in Japan, with the percentage of women aged 18 to 39 who’d never had sex rising to 24.6% in 2015 from 21.7% in 1992. The change was greater for men of the same age, with 25.8% virgins in 2015, up from 20% in 1992.

研究發現，日本人缺乏性經驗的比例上升；1992年，18至39歲婦女沒有性經驗的比例是21.7％，到2015年上升至24.6％。而同年齡男性變化更大，1992年的處男比例是20％，2015年增至25.8％。

By comparison, surveys from the UK, the United States and Australia suggest that rates of heterosexual inexperience are between 1% to 5% of adults in or around their 30s. The study said Japan appears to be an outlier.

相較之下，來自英國、美國及澳洲的調查顯示，當地30歲左右成人沒有異性性經驗的比例，介於1到5％之間。研究指出，日本顯然是異數。

The results are likely to be cause for concern given Japan’s ongoing battle with population decline and a low fertility rate. The issue is important in Japan because it is considered a "super-aged" nation, meaning more than 20% of its population is over 65 years old.

由於日本正持續對抗人口減少及低生育率，這項結果可能值得關注。這項議題在日本很重要，因為該國被視為「超高齡」國度，即65歲以上人口超過20％。

新聞辭典

outlier：名詞，異數，異常值。例句： People who live past 100 are genetic outliers.（活過100歲的人是基因上的異數。）

given（that）：介係詞：鑑於，考量到。例句：It was surprising the president was re-elected, given that he had raised taxes so much.（由於總統大幅加稅，能夠連任令人訝異。）

super-aged：形容詞，超高齡。例句：South Korea was forecast to become a super-aged society in 2025.（預測南韓將在2025年成為超高齡社會。）

