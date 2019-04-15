《中英對照讀新聞》Enormous Great White Shark Pregnant with Record 14 Pups Was Caught and Sold in Taiwan 台灣捕售孕有破紀錄14胎的巨型大白鯊

2019-04-15

◎ 劉宜庭

A large, female great white shark pregnant with a record 14 pups was accidentally caught by fishers off the coast of Taiwan and sold at a fish market on Wednesday（March 20）.

一尾巨大的雌性大白鯊，身懷破紀錄的14隻小鯊，在台灣沿岸意外被漁民捕獲，週三（3月20日）在魚市求售。

The images from local news agencies of the great white shark and the pups that were cut out of her are hard to believe. At more than 15 feet long（4.7 meters）, the shark is bigger than a small car.

當地新聞機構取得這尾大白鯊及從她身上取出的小鯊影像，畫面讓人不敢置信。這尾鯊魚的身長超過15英尺（4.7公尺），比一輛小型汽車還大。

The 14 pups this mamma shark was carrying likely mark a record number for the species, said David Ebert, a shark scientist. "From a scientific standpoint, it’s great information for us as biologists because pregnant females [that scientists can study] are few and far between," echoed George Burgess, a marine biologist.

鯊魚科學家大衛．艾伯特表示，這尾母鯊身懷14隻小鯊，可能是該族類標誌性的懷胎數量紀錄。「從科學角度來看，這對生物學家是很棒的資訊，因為（科學家所能研究的）懷孕母鯊有如鳳毛麟角，」海洋生物學家喬治．伯吉斯附和道。

Great white shark pups are oophagous. "While they’re in Mom, they’re eating unfertilized eggs, and that’s how they get big and fat," Burgess said. Plump, yolk-filled bellies are clearly visible in the photo of the 14 pups.

大白鯊寶寶會「食卵」。「牠們在母體內會吃未受精卵，這正是牠們能長得頭好壯壯的原因，」伯吉斯表示。從照片中可清楚看到，14隻小鯊身形飽滿，腹部塞滿卵黃。

新聞辭典

enormous：形容詞，巨大的。例句：The enormous shark was purchased for less than $2,000 by a Taiwanese taxidermy company.（這尾巨鯊被一家台灣標本公司以不到2000美元買下。）

great white shark：名詞，大白鯊。例句：Great white sharks have two uteri, one on each side.（大白鯊有兩個子宮，每一側各有一個。）

pup：名詞，崽、幼小的動物。例句：Before this female shark, the highest number of pups he could remember a white shark having was 12.（在這尾母鯊之前，他記得一尾大白鯊最多身懷12隻小鯊。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/