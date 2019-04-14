《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea pledges to spend W30tr for 5G ecosystem by 2022－南韓矢言2022年前斥資30兆韓元發展5G生態系統

2019-04-14

The South Korean government pledged Monday to invest more than 30 trillion won to establish a full-fledged 5G environment by 2022, as the country beat its competitor by a hair to begin commercial services of the hyperspeed network on April 4.

值此南韓4月4日以些微差距早一步贏過其競爭對手，開通商用超高速網路服務─第5代行動通訊（5G）之際，南韓政府週一承諾投資逾30兆韓元，在2022年前，建立成熟的5G環境。

During an event to mark the achievement at the Olympic Park in Seoul, President Moon Jae-in vowed to create $73 billion worth of exports and 600,000 jobs by 2026. To achieve the goal, the government pledged to promote industries such as autonomous driving and digital medical care.

在首爾「奧林匹克公園」舉行的一場旨在紀念這項成就的活動中，南韓總統文在寅矢言在2026年前，創造總值730億美元的出口和60萬個工作機會。為達成此一目標，南韓政府承諾推動自駕車與數位醫療之類的（5G相關）產業。

According to the president, the global 5G industry will become a 1,161 trillion won market by 2026, about twice as large as that of semiconductors. To encourage prompt construction of nationwide 5G networks, the government vowed to lower taxes for network construction by up to 3 percent.

文在寅指稱，在2026年前，全球5G產業將成為1161兆韓元的市場，約半導體市場的兩倍。為鼓勵儘快建構全國5G網路，南韓政府矢言替網路建構工程降低稅負，降幅最高3％。

《新聞辭典》

full-fledged：形容詞，成熟（羽翼豐滿、經過充分訓練、全權、稱職、全面、完整）的。例句：The country has developed into a full-fledged democracy.（該國已發展成一個健全的民主政體。）

hair：名詞，一點、些微、頭髮、毛。by a hair指以毫釐之差，如win by a hair指險勝。例句：That ball missed her hand by a hair.（那顆球差點打中她的手。）

autonomous：形容詞，自主（治）的、有自主（治）權的。例句：The federation includes ten autonomous republics.（該聯邦由10個自治共和國組成。）

