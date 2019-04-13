《中英對照讀新聞》Pungent ’J-Queen’ durians sell for $1,000 in Indonesia－氣味強烈的「J皇后」榴槤在印尼賣1000美元

2019-04-13

◎周虹汶

An Indonesian variety of the durian - a pungent, spiky fruit considered a delicacy across many parts of Asia — has been sold in a store on the island of Java for a hefty $1,000 per fruit.

榴槤——一種氣味強烈有尖刺、在亞洲許多地方被視為美味佳餚的水果——其中一種印尼品種已在爪哇島一間店內，以一顆1000美元的高價售出。

The "J-Queen" durian was selected by a panel of farmers in a region of central Java because it was deemed to have a special taste and texture, said Sudarno, a farmer who grew the fruit.

這個「J皇后」榴槤由爪哇中部地區的一群農人特選，栽種這種水果的農夫蘇達諾說，因為它被視為擁有獨特味道和質地。

Two of the rare durians, which were displayed in a perspex case in a store in Tasikmalaya in the neighboring province, were sold for 14 million rupiah ($1,002) each, said Sudarno, who uses one name like many Indonesians.

和許多印尼人一樣使用單名的蘇達諾說，兩顆被放在鄰近省份打橫市一間店裡一個壓克力盒內展示的這種稀有榴槤，一顆售價1400萬印尼盾（1002美元）。

"It’s sweet..fluffy and delicious," Sudarno said by phone, describing the texture as creamy like butter.（Reuters）

蘇達諾透過電話說，「它甜蜜……蓬鬆又美味」，形容質地有如奶油般綿密。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

pungent：形容詞，指氣味刺鼻強烈的、言論辛辣尖銳的、敏捷的、痛苦的。例句：Her empathy became pungent.（她的同理心強烈了起來。）

spiky：形容詞，指有尖刺的、動輒生氣的、不好對付的。例句：He has a spiky attitude towards things.（他以尖銳態度處事。）

hefty：形容詞，指大的、可觀的。例句：His salary went up by a hefty 50 percent.（他的薪資調漲5成之多。）

