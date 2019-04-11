《中英對照讀新聞》Transmongolian: the beauty queen breaking barriers－蒙古變性人：打破藩籬的選美皇后

2019-04-11

◎孫宇青

Make-up artist Solongo Batsukh braves Mongolia’s below-freezing temperatures in just a skimpy black dress and light pastel pink coat.

美妝藝術家索朗戈．巴蘇科，只穿著單薄的黑洋裝，以及輕便的淡粉紅色外套，勇抗蒙古攝氏零度以下的天氣。

It’s with this typical bluntness, confidence and attitude that taboo-breaking Batsukh strutted into the country’s Miss Universe Mongolia competition.

就是這股特有的率直、自信和態度，讓打破禁忌的巴蘇科昂首闊步地邁入「蒙古環球小姐」比賽殿堂。

Batsukh is among the few LGBT people who have dared to come out in Mongolia. She wants to dispel the image that transgender women can only be sex workers or strippers living on the fringes of society.

巴蘇科是蒙古極少數敢出櫃的LGBT人士（同性戀、雙性戀、跨性別者）。她希望破除女性跨性別者只能從事性工作或脫衣舞孃，並生活在社會邊緣的印象。

"I had to reveal myself (as transgender) so I could correct the misunderstandings in society. If we keep hidden, society will keep on hating us. They don’t know us," she said.

她說：「我必須展現自我（做為一名跨性別者），才能糾正社會的誤解。如果我們繼續躲躲藏藏，社會就會繼續憎恨我們。他們對我們一無所知。」

She has tough words for Mongolia’s transgender community, too, complaining that they should focus on working rather than just talking about human rights. "Instead of saying ’we’re human like everyone else’, we need to prove ourselves through our actions. Just show others that we’re making a living like ordinary people."（AFP）

對於蒙古的跨性別族群，她也毫不客氣地指出，他們應該將重心放在實踐，而非只是空談人權。「與其說『我們和大家一樣都是人』，我們更應該透過行動證明自己。讓別人看到，我們就像一般人一樣謀生。」（法新社）

《新聞辭典》

skimpy：形容詞，（數量）不足的；（大小）不夠的。例句：Angus wandered around in skimpy clothes.（安格斯穿著暴露地四處閒晃。）

pastel：形容詞，（色彩）淡的。例句：Pastel colors are restful to the eyes.（柔和的顏色看起來很舒服。）

strut：動詞，高視闊步。例句：Our boss strutted into the office this morning.（我們老闆今早神氣活現地走進辦公室。）

