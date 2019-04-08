《中英對照讀新聞》Singapore plans S$300m to spur innovation in digital push 新加坡擬投資3億星幣推動數位化創新

2019-04-08

◎劉宜庭

Singapore will allocate a further S$300 million (US$222 million) to spur research in digital innovation as the government transforms the economy through technology.

新加坡將再提撥3億星幣（約2億2200萬美元）鼓勵數位化創新研究，做為政府藉由科技改變經濟的政策。

The amount, almost double the current budget, is part of the next phase of the National Research Foundation’s five-year plan ending 2020, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said during a parliamentary session. It will be used for research in the services and digital economy.

通訊及新聞部長易華仁告訴國會，該筆預算金額約為當前預算的兩倍，是下一階段「國家研究基金」五年計畫（至2020年截止）的一部分。它將用於數位化經濟服務研究。

Singapore will roll out artificial-intelligence and cloud-based solutions to every business sector by 2020, Iswaran said. The nation introduced a nationwide electronic invoicing network for businesses in January, and also has an initiative to help businesses securely exchange digital trade documents.

易華仁表示，新加坡將在2020年前針對各個商業領域，推出人工智慧與以雲端為基礎的解決方案。星國一月間推出企業的全國性電子發票網路，並主動協助企業安全地交換數位化貿易文件。

The Infocomm Media Development Authority plans to begin rolling out fifth-generation, or 5G, mobile-phone networks by 2020 to maintain Singapore’s "competitive edge in connectivity," Iswaran said. (Bloomberg)

易華仁說，資訊通信媒體發展局擬於2020年前開展第五代（5G）行動通訊，以維持新加坡的「通訊競爭優勢」。（彭博）

新聞辭典

digital：名詞，數字；形容詞，數位化的。例句：The government has outlined a range of measures to help small businesses go digital.（政府已制定一系列措施，協助小型企業實現數位化。）

service：名詞，服務。例句：The new networks will provide data services at peak rates of as much as 100 times faster than the current generation.（這種新網路將提供峰率比當前快100倍的資訊服務。）

5G：專有名詞縮寫，第五代行動通訊系統。例句：5G will bring speeds of up to 20 Gigabits per second.（第五代行動通訊的速度高達每秒20GB。）

