《中英對照讀新聞》Vladimir Putin’s Stasi ID card found in German archives－德國檔案裡發現普廷的東德國安局證件

2019-04-05

◎張沛元

The discovery of an East German secret police ID card wouldn’t normally attract much attention, but things get a lot more interesting when it’s Vladimir Putin’s.

發現一張東德秘密警察的證件通常不太會引人注意，但當它是（俄羅斯總統）佛拉迪米爾．普廷的證件時，就有意思多了。

Issued in 1985, the document belonged to the then mid-ranking Soviet officer, now the President of Russia. At the time, Putin worked for the KGB spy service as a liaison with the East German State Security Service（Staatssicherheitsdienst）, nicknamed the "Stasi."

這張核發於1985年的證件，屬於當時的一名中階蘇聯軍官、當今的俄國總統。普廷當時任職於蘇聯情報機構國家安全委員會，擔任與被暱稱為「史塔西」的東德國家安全局接觸的聯絡官。

From 1985 to 1990, Putin was stationed in Dresden, East Germany. The German newspaper Bild says the ID card found in the archives proves Putin was working for the Stasi, but the Stasi Records Agency （BStU） says it served a purely practical purpose.

普廷從1985年到1990年派駐於東德德勒斯登。德國畫報說，這張在檔案中被發現的證件，證明普廷曾為「史塔西」效力，但史塔西紀錄局說，該證件僅具備實質作用。

Spokeswoman Dagmar Hovestädt told CNN via telephone that Putin would have used the ID card to access Stasi facilities. He served in East Germany as a liaison officer, said Hovestädt, facilitating consultation between friendly intelligence services.

該局發言人達格馬．霍夫斯塔特透過電話告訴美國有線電視新聞網，普廷應該是拿這張證件以進出「史塔西」的設施。霍夫斯塔特說，普廷當時在東德擔任聯絡官，負責促進彼此友好的情報機構間的諮商。

《新聞辭典》

belong to （someone）：慣用語，屬於某人，歸某人所有。例句：The piano belongs to my sister.（這台鋼琴是我姊的。）

nickname：名詞，暱稱，綽號；動詞，取暱稱。

serve a （useful） purpose：慣用語，起作用，幫得上忙。例句：I don’t have a blush powder but the lipstick should serve the purpose.（我沒有腮紅粉，但這支唇膏應該也能頂著用。）

