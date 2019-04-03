《中英對照讀新聞》Controversial experiments that could make bird flu more risky poised to resume 恐使禽流感更加危險的爭議性實驗準備恢復進行

2019-04-03

Controversial studies that modify bird flu viruses in ways that could make them more risky to humans will soon resume after being on hold for more than 4 years. ScienceInsider has learned that last year, a U.S. government review panel quietly approved experiments proposed by two labs that were previously considered so dangerous that federal officials had imposed an unusual moratorium on such research.

改造禽流感病毒、可能使其對人類更加危險的爭議性研究，在被中止逾4年後，近期內將重新恢復。「科學內幕」獲知，美國政府的一個評議委員會，去年悄然批准兩個實驗室的試驗提案，先前該試驗被認為太過危險，致使聯邦官員對這類研究實施不尋常的暫停限制。

The outcome may not satisfy some scientists who believe certain studies that aim to make pathogens more potent or more likely to spread in mammals are so risky they should be limited or even banned.

該結果或許讓部分科學家不滿意，他們認為，某些旨在讓病原體更強，或更可能在哺乳動物中散播的研究過於危險，應該加以限制或禁止。

One of the investigators leading the studies, however, says he’s happy he can resume his experiments. "We are glad the United States government weighed the risks and benefits … and developed new oversight mechanisms," says Yoshihiro Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin. The other group that got the green light is led by Ron Fouchier at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

然而，領導該研究的一名研究人員表示，他很高興能夠恢復實驗。「我們很高興美國政府權衡風險與好處，…並發展新的監督機制，」威斯康辛大學的河岡義裕說。另一組取得許可的團體，是由荷蘭鹿特丹伊拉斯姆斯大學醫學中心的傅希耶所領導。

新聞辭典

be（put）sth. on hold：片語，暫停、暫緩。例句：This plan has been put on hold.（這個計畫已暫時停止。）

moratorium：名詞，暫停、中止、禁止。例句：Let’s call a moratorium on this matter.（我們暫且把這件事情擱一邊吧。）

green light：批准、許可。例句：I’m waiting for the green light from you.（我在等你的許可。）

