《中英對照讀新聞》New York to ban hairstyle policies that discriminate against black people 紐約將禁止歧視黑人的髮型政策

2019-03-27

◎ 魏國金

New York City will ban discrimination based on hairstyles, a rule designed to stop policies that penalize black people.

紐約市將禁止基於髮型的歧視，該規定旨在終止對黑人不公平的政策。

The New York City commission on human rights issued the new regulations on Monday. Believed to be the first in the US, the rules give African American New Yorkers the legal right to wear their hair in afros, cornrows, locks, twists, braids, Bantu knots and other styles.

紐約市人權委員會週一頒布這項新的規範。這項據信是獨步全美的法規，讓非裔美籍的紐約人有合法權利，頂著爆炸頭、玉米辮、雷鬼頭、扭博辮、麻花辮、菠蘿頭及其他髮型。

The guidelines target grooming policies maintained by some employers and schools that prohibit hairstyles such as dreadlocks. "Bans or restrictions on natural hair or hairstyles associated with black people are often rooted in white standards of appearance and perpetuate racist stereotypes that black hairstyles are unprofessional," the commission guidelines state.

這項準則是針對一些雇主與學校仍維持禁止諸如雷鬼頭等髮型的儀容政策。「與黑人有關的天生毛髮及髮型的禁令或限制，往往源於白人的外表標準，並延續黑人髮型不符專業的種族主義刻板印象，」該委員會準則表示。

The latest regulation protects all hairstyles closely associated with a person’s racial, ethnic or cultural identity. But it explicitly spells out that it protects black people’s right to maintain natural hair.

這項最新法規保障與個人種族、族群或文化認同密切相關的所有髮型。但它也詳盡載明保護黑人維持天生頭髮的權利。

新聞辭典

penalize：動詞，使不利、對…不公平。例句：Such a system penalized the poor.（這種制度對窮人不公平。）

perpetuate：動詞，使永存、使不朽。例如，perpetuate the species（保持物種繁衍不息）。

spell out：片語，詳細說明。例句：The President spelled out her energy policy in her speech.（總統在她的演說中詳盡說明其能源政策。）

