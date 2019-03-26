《中英對照讀新聞》Jimmy Carter becomes oldest living former US president 吉米‧卡特成為最長壽在世美國前總統

2019-03-26

◎陳正健

Jimmy Carter － the 39th president of the United States － has marked a new milestone as the oldest living former president ever.

吉米‧卡特—美國第39任總統，締造一個新的里程碑，成為美國史上最長壽的在世總統。

On Friday, Mr. Carter reached the age of 94 years and 172 days, becoming the longest-living president in U.S. history. He passed the previous record held by the late President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days.

週五，卡特先生活了94歲又172天，成為美國史上活得最久的總統。他超越已故前總統老布希保持的紀錄，布希於去年11月30日過世，享耆壽94歲又171天。

In 2015, Carter announced doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain. He received his first radiation treatment at 90 years old. Four months later, he said he was cancer-free.

2015年，卡特宣布醫生發現一種黑色素瘤已擴散到他的腦部。他以90歲高齡接受生平首次放射治療。4個月後，他宣告體內已無癌細胞。

Carter, who served in the White House from 1977 to 1981, was just 52-years-old when he assumed the Oval Office. His participation in Carter Center programs in global peace earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

卡特在1977至1981年間入主白宮，當他掌管橢圓形辦公室時年僅52歲。他在「卡特中心」全球和平計畫的參與，讓他於2002年贏得諾貝爾和平獎。

新聞辭典

melanoma：名詞，黑色素瘤（皮膚癌的一種）。例句：Melanoma is a deadly type of skin cancer associated with sun exposure.（黑色素瘤是一種致命皮膚癌，與陽光曝曬有關。）

-free：字尾，無…的、免費的。例句：No working environment is entirely stress-free.（沒有工作環境是完全無壓力的。）

assume：動詞，掌管（權力）、承擔（責任）。例句：The prince assumed power when he was only fifteen.（王子在15歲時就已掌權。）

