《中英對照讀新聞》Jobs for the boys under fire in South Korea－南韓被抨擊工作機會多給男性

2019-03-21

◎孫宇青

In her year-long quest for a job, South Korean college graduate Casey Lee has faced a barrage of personal and contradictory questions.

在求職的一年中，南韓大學畢業生李凱西（譯音）面臨一連串私人且矛盾的問題。

"One company asked if I had a boyfriend and when I’d get married. Another asked why I didn’t have a boyfriend and wondered if someone like me who had no plan to get married soon was trustworthy enough or had a personality issue."

「有一家公司問我有沒有男朋友、什麼時候結婚。另一家則問為什麼沒有男朋友，以及像我這樣近期沒有結婚計畫的人，是否值得信任，或是否個性有問題。」

Only 2.7 percent of the 15,000 top executives at the country’s 500 biggest firms are female, a government survey showed. Evidence also points to some firms in the world’s 11th-largest economy systematically discriminating against women.

一項政府調查顯示，南韓500大企業的1萬5千名高階主管中，只有2.7％是女性。也有證據顯示，在這個全球第11大經濟體的國家裡，某些企業有系統地歧視女性。

Jobs at state-run firms such as KGS are popular as they offer lifetime employment, but on former CEO Park Ki-dong’s instructions seven qualified women applicants were eliminated － including the top scorer among the 31 finalists.

由於提供終身雇用，韓國燃氣安全公社（KGS）等國營企業廣受歡迎，但在前執行長朴基東（譯音）指示下，7名合格的女性應徵者被刷掉，包含31名決選名單中的最高分者。

Many married women － whether working or not － have to take sole responsibility for household chores and childcare, with the double burden seen as a major cause of the country’s paltry birthrate.

不論在職與否，許多已婚女性必須完全承擔家務及照顧小孩的責任，這種雙重負擔被視為南韓生育率低迷的主要原因。

《新聞辭典》

under fire：慣用片語，遭受嚴厲批評。例句：His discriminatory speaking came under fire fiercely.（他的歧視性談話被狠批。）

barrage：名詞，一連串、大量。例句：Stepping into the entrance, his wife threw at him a barrage of complaints.（剛踏進玄關，他太太就連珠砲般向他抱怨。）

paltry：形容詞，微不足道的。例句：Despite holding several posts, his income is still paltry.（儘管身兼多職，他的收入還是少得可憐。）

