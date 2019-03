《中英對照讀新聞》Jobs for the boys under fire in South Korea－南韓被抨擊工作機會多給男性

2019-03-21

◎孫宇青

In her year-long quest for a job, South Korean college graduate Casey Lee has faced a barrage of personal and contradictory questions.

在求職的一年中,南韓大學畢業生李凱西(譯音)面臨一連串私人且矛盾的問題。

"One company asked if I had a boyfriend and when I’d get married. Another asked why I didn’t have a boyfriend and wondered if someone like me who had no plan to get married soon was trustworthy enough or had a personality issue."

「有一家公司問我有沒有男朋友、什麼時候結婚。另一家則問為什麼沒有男朋友,以及像我這樣近期沒有結婚計畫的人,是否值得信任,或是否個性有問題。」

Only 2.7 percent of the 15,000 top executives at the country’s 500 biggest firms are female, a government survey showed. Evidence also points to some firms in the world’s 11th-largest economy systematically discriminating against women.

一項政府調查顯示,南韓500大企業的1萬5千名高階主管中,只有2.7%是女性。也有證據顯示,在這個全球第11大經濟體的國家裡,某些企業有系統地歧視女性。

Jobs at state-run firms such as KGS are popular as they offer lifetime employment, but on former CEO Park Ki-dong’s instructions seven qualified women applicants were eliminated - including the top scorer among the 31 finalists.

由於提供終身雇用,韓國燃氣安全公社(KGS)等國營企業廣受歡迎,但在前執行長朴基東(譯音)指示下,7名合格的女性應徵者被刷掉,包含31名決選名單中的最高分者。

Many married women - whether working or not - have to take sole responsibility for household chores and childcare, with the double burden seen as a major cause of the country’s paltry birthrate.

不論在職與否,許多已婚女性必須完全承擔家務及照顧小孩的責任,這種雙重負擔被視為南韓生育率低迷的主要原因。

《新聞辭典》

under fire:慣用片語,遭受嚴厲批評。例句:His discriminatory speaking came under fire fiercely.(他的歧視性談話被狠批。)

barrage:名詞,一連串、大量。例句:Stepping into the entrance, his wife threw at him a barrage of complaints.(剛踏進玄關,他太太就連珠砲般向他抱怨。)

paltry:形容詞,微不足道的。例句:Despite holding several posts, his income is still paltry.(儘管身兼多職,他的收入還是少得可憐。)

還想看更多新聞嗎?歡迎下載自由時報APP,現在看新聞還能抽獎,共9萬個中獎機會等著你:

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法: https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/