《中英對照讀新聞》UN resolution pledges to plastic reduction by 2030－聯合國通過決議，誓言2030年前縮減塑膠用量

2019-03-20

◎魏國金

One hundred and seventy countries have pledged to "significantly reduce" the use of plastics by 2030. After five days of talks at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, a non-binding resolution was made over throwaway items like plastic bags.

170個國家矢言2030年前「大幅縮減」塑膠的使用。在奈洛比進行5天的聯合國環境大會會談後，針對塑膠袋等用過就丟的物品，達成一項不具約束力的決議。

An initial proposal to phase out single-use plastic by 2025 was opposed by several nations including the US. Over eight million tonnes of plastic enter the world’s oceans each year.

2025年逐步淘汰一次性塑膠物品的原始議案，遭到美國等若干國家反對。每年有逾800萬公噸的塑膠進入全球海洋。

More than 4,700 delegates - including environment ministers, scientists and business figures - took part in the meeting. The assembly is the top international environment body, and this week’s pledge will set the tone for the UN’s Climate Action Summit in September.

逾4700名代表—包括環境部長、科學家與企業家—出席會議。該大會是層級最高的國際環境組織，而本週的承諾將為9月份的聯合國氣候行動峰會定調。

Some campaigners have criticised countries like the United States, Cuba and Saudi Arabia for blocking attempts to pledge an earlier date for cutting their use of plastics. "Seeing the US, guided by the interests of the fracking and petrochemical industry, leading efforts to sabotage that vision is disheartening," said David Azoulay from the Center for International Environmental Law.

一些倡議人士批評美國、古巴與沙烏地阿拉伯等國家，阻擋試圖提早減塑的承諾。「看到美國，在頁岩油氣與石化產業的利益引導下，帶頭致力破壞該願景，令人沮喪，」國際環境法中心的阿祖萊說。

《新聞辭典》

non-binding：形容詞，不具約束力的。例句：The vote is non-binding.（該票決不具約束力。）

set the tone (for)：片語，為…定調、為…設定方向。例句：The President’s speech set the tone for the vision of transitional justice. （總統的演說為轉型正義的願景定調。）

sabotage：動詞，破壞。例句：She sabotaged our plan.（她破壞了我們的計畫。）

