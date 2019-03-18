中英對照讀新聞》51.4m Thai voters are eligible to vote 5140萬泰國選民有資格投票

2019-03-18

◎劉宜庭

A total of 51.4 million of all 69 million people are eligible to vote in the March 24 election, dominated by those aged 26-45, according to official Interior Ministry data.

根據內政部資料，6900萬國民中共有5140萬人有資格在3月24日的大選中投票，其中人數最多的是26歲至45歲的選民。

The figure was based on the national census as of Feb 1. The constitution requires the data of the month before an election be used.

該數字係根據截至2月1日的全國人口普查結果。憲法要求使用選舉前一個月的資料。

Of the total eligible voters, 24.8 million are male and 26.6 million are female. A breakdown by age group shows 19.6 million, or 38%, are those aged 26-45, followed by those aged 46-60 （14.4 million or 28%）, those aged 61 or more（10 million or 20%）and first voters or those aged 18-25（7.3 million or 14.2%）.

在所有合格選民中，有2480萬名男性與2660萬名女性。按年齡群體細分，26歲至45歲的選民共1960萬人、占比38％，其次依序為46歲至60歲的選民（1440萬人、28％），60歲以上的選民（1000萬人、20％），18歲至25歲（730萬人、14.2％）的首投族。

The provinces with the higher numbers of voters are Bangkok（4.5 million）, Nakhon Ratchasima（2 million）, Khon Kaen（1.4 million）, Ubon Ratchathani（1.4 million）and Chiang Mai（1.3 million）, respectively.

選民人數較多的省分，分別是曼谷市（450萬人）、呵叻省（140萬人）、烏汶省（140萬人）、清邁省（130萬人）。

新聞辭典》

eligible：形容詞，合格的、符合資格的。例句：Oil and gas-rich Algeria has some 21 million eligible voters out of a population of 37 million.（富含石油及天然氣的阿爾及利亞，3700萬人口中約有2100萬名合格選民。）

census：名詞，普查、人口普查。例句：Census statistics help paint a picture of the nation and how we live.（人口普查統計數據有助於描繪國家與國民生活方式。）

province：名詞，省分、區。例句：Algeria is divided into 48 provinces.（阿爾及利亞劃分為48個省。）

