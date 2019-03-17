《中英對照讀新聞》Korea to conduct seabed exploration near Dokdo - 南韓將在獨島附近進行海底探勘

2019-03-17

◎茅毅

South Korea plans to carry out an exploration of the ocean floor near its eastern island of Ulleung around July and August, in an apparent effort to better understand its easternmost territory, Dokdo.

南韓計畫約7、8月時，在其東部的鬱陵島附近，實施海床探勘。此舉顯然旨在增進對其最東端的領土獨島的認識。

Seoul keeps a small police detachment on the islets, effectively controlling Dokdo. Still, Japan has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over the rocky outcroppings, which are 87 kilometers southeast of Ulleung Island.

首爾在該島礁群上保有一小支警察分隊，有效控制獨島。儘管如此，日本迄今仍一再對這些露出海面、在鬱陵島東南方87公里的岩礁聲索主權。

South Korea’s state-run Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology （KIOST） plans to collect samples from the ocean floor around Ulleung to try to see if the island and Dokdo share geological features, according to the official of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Shared geological features between Dokdo and Ulleung Island could further strengthen Seoul’s hold on Dokdo. KIOST has carried out maritime research near Dokdo every year since 2006.

根據南韓海洋水產部官員說法，國營「韓國海洋科學技術院」計畫從鬱陵島周邊的海床採樣，好了解該島與獨島是否具有同樣的地質特徵。這兩島間有共同的地質特徵，可以強化首爾對獨島的支配控制。自2006年以來，KIOST每年都在獨島附近進行海洋研究。

新聞辭典

easternmost：形容詞，最（極）東部（端）的。Mianhua Islet is the easternmost island in Taiwan.（棉花嶼是台灣最東端的島。）

detachment：名詞，小分隊、支隊、分（特）遣隊、行動小組、分離（開）、不偏不倚、超然。A detachment of soldiers was sent to the area.（一支由士兵組成的特遣隊被派往該區域。）

outcropping：名詞，露出地面（表）的部分（岩石、岩層、礦脈）。The word ’outcropping’ means a part that sticks out of the ground.（英文單字「outcropping」是指突出地面的部分。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/