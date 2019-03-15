《中英對照讀新聞》Lady Gaga sets the record straight on rumors of romance with Bradley Cooper－女神卡卡澄清與布萊德利．庫柏墜入情網的謠言

2019-03-15

◎張沛元

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s steamy Oscar performance of "Shallow" from their film "A Star is Born" got the world buzzing about the possibility of a real-life romance between the pair. The pop star set the record straight on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night — to the dismay of many fans.

女神卡卡與布萊德利．庫柏在奧斯卡典禮上煽情演出他們主演的電影「一個巨星的誕生」的歌曲「Shallow」，令舉世議論這兩人在現實世界中真的談起戀愛的可能性。流行樂天后卡卡週三晚間在電視脫口秀「吉米．金默秀」上把話說清楚－－其結果令粉絲大失所望。

"We were watching it at home and wondered, ’What’s going on between these two?’...people started saying, ’Oh, well they must be in love.’" said Jimmy Kimmel.

「我們在家裡看典禮轉播，心想：『這兩人之間是怎麼回事？』…大家開始說，『他們一定在談戀愛，』」吉米．金默說。

Lady Gaga responded with an eye roll and revealed the co-stars were simply acting out the love song — and not truly head over heels for one another.

女神卡卡對此回了個白眼，並透露一起主演電影的兩人只是把這首歌的意境演繹出來－－而不是真的跟對方愛得死去活來。

"Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see," said Gaga, "This is a love song, ’ Shallow.’ The movie ’A Star is Born,’ it’s a love story."

「是啊，大家看到了愛，但你知道嗎？這就是我們要你們看到的，」女神卡卡說。「Shallow是一首情歌，『一個巨星的誕生』是一部愛情電影。」

《新聞辭典》

set the record straight：慣用語，陳述真相；澄清是非。例句：He’s decided to make a statement in person to set the record straight once and for all.（他決定親自發表聲明就此徹底把話說清楚。）

act out：慣用語，把…表演出來。

head over heels：慣用語，墜入愛河，愛到無法控制，為愛神魂顛倒。例句：They used to be head over heels, but now they just annoy each other most of the time.（他們曾愛得痴狂，但如今大多數時刻只會惹惱對方。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/