《中英對照讀新聞》Curitiba: Brazil’s once model city, now frozen in the past 古里提巴：巴西曾經的模範城市，如今困在過去

2019-03-14

◎孫宇青

Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil of 1.7 million inhabitants, was the herald of durable development and urbanism 20 years ago.

人口170萬的巴西南方城市古里提巴，在20年前是永續發展及都市規劃的先驅。

Jaime Lerner, three-term mayor who was the architect behind much of the city’s layout, oversaw the creation of numerous parks, an integrated transport system, and a recycling system that was advanced for its time.

在古里提巴都市規劃幕後設計師、三度擔任市長的海梅．藍納監督下，該市建立大量公園、整合式交通系統，以及當時相當先進的回收系統。

In the 1980s, residents learned to sort their household waste under the slogan "Trash Is Not Trash." The tubular bus stops with raised platforms and ticketing, and special bus-only lanes, were also copied by 250 cities.

1980年代，居民已在「垃圾不是垃圾」口號中學習分類家庭廢棄物。有著抬高式月台及售票處的水管狀公車亭和公車專用道，也被250座城市仿效。

However, the population has not grown significantly since its innovative heyday. The vaunted recycling program has become obsolete. Also, the transport system is insufficient to move commuters between the city and their distant homes.

然而，在創新的全盛期過後，該市人口並未顯著成長。引以為傲的回收計畫變得過時，交通系統也不足以運載通勤族往返市內和遠方的住家。

Most policies put the focus on urban mobility without thinking about the development of suburban centers. And Public authorities turn a deaf ear to outside ideas.

大多數政策著重城市內的機動性，沒有考量到開拓郊區中心。而且，政府也對外部意見充耳不聞。

新聞辭典

heyday：名詞，全盛期。例句：Roger Federer was almost unbeatable during his heyday.（羅傑．費德勒在全盛期幾乎所向無敵。）

vaunt：動詞，吹噓。例句：Everyone got bored when she started vaunting her success.（當她開始吹噓自身成就，大家都感到無聊。）

turn a deaf ear to：慣用片語，對…充耳不聞。例句：It is obnoxious that he always turned a deaf ear to others’ suggestions.（他老是對其他人的建議充耳不聞，令人不快。）

