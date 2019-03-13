《中英對照讀新聞》China Banned 23 Million People From Traveling Last Year for Poor ’Social Credit’ Scores－中國去年以「社會信用」分數低為由，禁止2300萬人旅行

2019-03-13

Millions of people in China last year were barred from traveling and even getting a better job because of their failure to pay fines, among other minor offenses.

去年有數百萬中國人被禁止旅行，甚至無法獲得較好的工作，因為他們沒有繳納罰款，或犯下其他輕罪。

China’s National Public Credit Information Center released a report that said it stopped 17.5 million people from buying airplane tickets and 5.5 million from hopping on a train in 2018 because they had low "social credit" scores. Another 290,000 people were stopped from getting a high-paying senior management job and 128 people couldn’t leave the country because they hadn’t yet paid taxes.

中國的「國家公共信用信息中心」發布一份報告指出，2018年共阻止1750萬人購買機票、550萬人搭乘火車，因為他們的「社會信用」分數過低。另有29萬人被阻止獲得高薪的高階管理工作，還有128人不能踏出國門，因為他們尚未繳稅。

Since 2014, China has been testing out a social credit system that takes points away from people for minor offenses. So, if people don’t pay fines on time, fail to pay their taxes, or even engage in false advertising, their social credit scores could drop.

2014年起，中國積極試驗一套社會信用系統，人民會因犯下輕罪而被扣分。因此，若不準時繳交罰款、沒有繳稅，甚至涉及不實廣告，他們的社會信用分數就會往下掉。

Chinese citizens living under the system have little leverage in improving their social credit scores without paying their fines.

在該系統下生活的中國公民，沒有什麼手段可提高沒繳罰款的社會信用分數。

《新聞辭典》

hop (on)：動詞，匆忙跳上。例句：I hopped on a bus to Pingtung that night.（那晚我趕搭一班巴士前往屏東。）

test out：片語，充分檢驗（考驗）。例句：The vaccine is still in the process of being tested out.（該疫苗仍處於試驗階段。）

leverage：名詞，力量、手段、影響。例句：Without military leverage, peaceful mediation was not working.（沒有軍事力量，和平調停就無法發揮作用。）

