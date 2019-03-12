《中英對照讀新聞》Democracy fosters economic growth 民主政體促進經濟成長

2019-03-12

◎陳正健

A new study co-authored by an MIT economist shows that when it comes to economic growth, democracy significantly increases development.

麻省理工學院一名經濟學家參與撰稿的新研究顯示，論及經濟成長，民主政治顯著地增進發展。

The paper, "Democracy Does Cause Growth," is published this month in the Journal of Political Economy. The researchers examined 184 countries in the period from 1960 to 2010. During that time, there were 122 democratizations of countries, as well as 71 cases in which countries moved from democracy to a nondemocratic type of government.

這份題為《民主政治確實促進成長》的論文，本月發表於《政治經濟學期刊》。研究人員檢視1960年至2010年間的184個國家。在此期間，有122個國家民主化，以及71個從民主政體轉變成非民主政府類型的案例。

The study found countries switching to democratic rule experience a 20 percent increase in GDP over a 25-year period。The researchers note that democratic governments tend to tax and invest more than authoritarian regimes do, particularly in medical care and education.

研究發現，轉變為民主治理的國家，在25年間出現20％的國內生產毛額（GDP）成長。研究人員提到，相較於威權政體，民主政府傾向於做更多的徵稅及投資，尤其是在醫療照護及教育方面。

"Nondemocracies, dictatorships, are messed up in many dimensions," the researchers say, overall, democracies employ broad-based investment, especially in health and human capital, which is lacking in authoritarian states.

「非民主政體、獨裁政體，在許多層面被搞砸了。」研究人員指出，整體而言，民主政體進行範圍廣泛的投資，特別是在衛生和人力資本上，這是威權國家所欠缺的。

新聞辭典

democratization：名詞，民主化。例句：To promote democratization, it is necessary to have a free press.（為了促進民主化，必須有自由的新聞媒體。）

mess up：動詞片語，搞砸，弄髒。例句：She’s afraid she’ll mess up on the test.（她擔心自己會搞砸考試。）

broad-based：形容詞，範圍廣泛的。例句：The economic slowdown will be broad-based, affecting all the regions.（這次經濟減緩的範圍廣泛，各地區都受到影響。）

