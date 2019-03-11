《中英照讀新聞》Yellow-shirt leaders acquitted of 2008 parliament siege-2008年包圍國會，黃衫軍領袖獲判無罪

2019-03-11

◎劉宜庭

The Criminal Court on Monday（March 4）acquitted 21 leaders of the former yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy of violently laying siege to parliament during a protest against the Somchai Wongsawat government in 2008, ruling it was a peaceful rally.

前泰國「黃衫軍」人民民主聯盟（PAD）在2008年一場反對頌猜．旺沙瓦政府的抗議中霸佔國會，刑事法庭週一（3月4日）裁定黃衫軍21名領袖無罪，並認定該場集會是和平示威。

Public prosecutors filed the case in 2012, accusing the PAD’s leaders of instigating a violent rally on Oct 5-7, 2008 to prevent the Somchai government entering the parliament to deliver its policy statement.

檢察官2012年提起訴訟，指控人民民主聯盟領袖在2008年10月5日至7日間，煽動暴力示威，以阻止頌猜政府進入國會發表施政報告。

They were also accused of using threats to block members of the parliament from entering to attend the session, injuring many policemen, locking all gates of the parliament, detaining officials inside the parliament for hours, and threatening to arrest MPs.

他們（黃衫軍領袖）還被指控，使用恐嚇手段阻撓國會議員進入議場開會，打傷許多警員，甚至將議場的所有出入口上鎖，將官員拘禁在議場內達數小時之久，並威脅要拘捕國會議員。

新聞辭典

court：名詞，法庭、法院。例句：The court ruled it was a peaceful rally supported by the 2007 constitution.（法庭裁定此為2007年憲法支持的和平集會。）

parliament：名詞，國會、議會。例句：The violence on the morning of Oct 7 occurred when police fired tear gas at demonstrators to clear the way for Mr Somchai to enter the parliament.（10月7日上午爆發暴力事件時，警方為了替要進入國會的頌猜開路，向示威者發射催淚瓦斯。）

rally：名詞，集會、示威運動。例句：Two people were killed and 381 others injured in the rally.（該場示威運動造成2人死亡，另有381人受傷。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/