《中英對照讀新聞》Kim’s new interpreter debut 金正恩新口譯首度亮相

2019-03-10

◎茅毅

The new interpreter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un came to the stage at the Hanoi summit. Accompanying Kim is Sin Hye-yong. Not much is known about Sin, who hadn’t been identified by the media until the beginning of the summit.

北韓領導人金正恩的新口譯在河內峰會登台。陪同金正恩的口譯是申惠英（譯音）。目前外界對她所知無幾，直到這次美、朝峰會開始時，媒體才認出她來。

Sin made her debut when Kim met with Trump at Hanoi’s Metropole hotel where they had dinner together on the first day of the summit. Since then, she has been translating Kim’s every word into English for Trump.

當金正恩在河內的「大都會飯店」與美國總統川普會晤時，申惠英首次亮相，兩位領袖於峰會首日在這家飯店共進晚餐。自此，她就把金正恩講的每一句話向川普翻譯成英文。

Sin is the only person who is allowed to join the one-to-one meeting between the leaders, and is likely to be highly trusted by the North’s regime with her English ability. Critics say the reason behind the change of interpreters was likely due to the possibility that Trump’s female interpreter Lee Yun-hyang, attracted media attention as the sole female figure, which somewhat derailed the summit.

申惠英是唯一獲准參與此次一對一會談的人員，其英語能力很可能得到北韓政權高度信賴。批評人士指稱，更換口譯的背後原因，很可能出於（第一次川金會時）身為唯一女性的川普口譯李潤香（譯音）吸引了媒體注意，使峰會本身有點失焦。

新聞辭典

make one’s debut：片語，首次演出（登台、亮相、進入社交界）、出道。Ang Lee made his debut as a Hollywood director in 1995.（李安1995年首次擔綱好萊塢電影導演。）

somewhat：本文作副詞，有點、稍微。He is somewhat more confident than he used to be.（他比過去自信了一點。）

derail：動詞，（使）…出（脫）軌、阻（妨）礙。The plot was seen as an attempt to derail the negotiations.（這場陰謀被視為企圖阻撓談判。）

