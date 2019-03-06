《中英對照讀新聞》C-section for 11 year-old rape victim in Argentina sparks outcry 阿根廷11歲強暴受害者剖腹產，引發公憤

2019-03-06

◎魏國金

An 11-year-old rape victim in Argentina was forced to deliver her baby prematurely by caesarian section despite requesting an abortion, sparking an outcry by women’s rights campaigners.

阿根廷一名11歲強暴受害人被迫剖腹產，提早生下寶寶，儘管她要求墮胎。此事引發女權倡議人士激憤。

The girl became pregnant after being raped by her grandmother’s 65-year-old boyfriend. When she was 19 weeks pregnant she went to a public hospital to request an abortion.

這名女孩在遭到祖母65歲的男友強暴後懷孕。懷孕19週時，她前往一家公立醫院，要求墮胎。

Abortion in Argentina is only allowed when pregnancy is the result of rape, or when the mother’s health is at risk. But local authorities took nearly five weeks to decide on whether to go ahead with the abortion, while several doctors refused to carry out the procedure, on the grounds of "conscientious objection".

在阿根廷，只有強暴導致的懷孕或母親健康有危險才獲准墮胎。但地方當局耗時近5週，決定是否進行這起墮胎手術；同一時間，數名醫師以「良心反對」為由，拒絕執行這項手術。

The delays meant the pregnancy continued to 23 weeks when doctors decided it was too risky for the girl’s health to go ahead with an abortion. Instead, doctors performed a caesarean section, and the girl gave birth to a severely premature and underweight baby.

該延遲意謂懷孕持續至23週，此時醫師判定墮胎對女孩的健康過於危險。醫師改為進行剖腹產，女孩產下一名嚴重早產、體重不足的寶寶。

"This is an abuse of power by health authorities that has profoundly endangered an 11-year-old girl’s life and forced her to continue a pregnancy against her wishes," Margaret Wurth, senior children’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said.

「這是衛生當局的濫權，深深危及11歲女孩的生命，並迫使她違背意願，繼續懷孕，」「人權觀察組織」的資深兒童權利研究員芙斯說。

新聞辭典

go ahead with：片語，著手進行。例句：We decided to go ahead with the party.（我們決定著手籌辦派對。）

on the ground of：片語，以…為由。例句：She canceled the visit on the ground of ill-health（她以健康不佳為由取消訪問。）

against one’s wishes：片語，違反意願。例句：They revoked the transaction against my wishes.（他們違背我的意願，撤銷該項交易。）

