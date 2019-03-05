《中英對照讀新聞》Left-handed boxers win more fights 左撇子拳擊手贏更多比賽

2019-03-05

◎陳正健

Left-handed people are better fighters than their right-handed counterparts because they catch them off guard, new research has found.

新研究發現，相較右撇子對手，左撇子人士是更好的戰士，因為他們會讓對方措手不及。

Researchers studied data on the careers of 10,000 professional boxers and mixed martial arts fighters. They found that when a left-handed fighter fought a right-handed competitor, around 54 per cent of the time the left-handed fighter got a higher rating.

研究人員對一萬名職業拳擊手及綜合格鬥技選手的職涯資料進行調查。他們發現，當左撇子格鬥家對決右撇子競爭者時，約54％的時間裡，左撇子格鬥家都獲得更高評級。

According to the "fighting hypothesis," right-handed people are more used to fighting fellow right-handers due to the relative rarity of left-handed people. As a result, left-handed people have a competitive advantage in combat because their opponents are likely to be disoriented by their fighting stance.

根據「搏鬥假說」，右撇子更習慣與同樣使用右手的人對戰，因為左撇子相對罕見。結果是，左撇子在戰鬥時具有競爭優勢，因為他們的對手可能被其戰鬥站位所迷惑。

《新聞辭典》

catch sb off guard：動詞片語，使（某人）措手不及。例句：The journalist caught the star off guard with a personal question.（那位記者提出一個私人問題，讓那位藝人措手不及。）

rarity：名詞，稀有、罕見。例句：Diamonds are valuable because of their rarity.（鑽石因為稀有而珍貴。）

disorient：動詞，使…迷失方位、使…失去方向感。例句：It’s easy to get disoriented because all the streets look alike.（因為所有街道看起來都很像，很容易就迷路。）

