《中英對照讀新聞》Russian cargo ship bumps into Busan bridge — 俄貨輪撞上釜山大橋

2019-03-03

◎茅毅

The Korea Coast Guard (KCG) said the 5,998-ton Seagrand bumped into the Gwangan Bridge at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday before turning back to head in the opposite direction.

南韓「海洋警察廳」表示，5998噸的「海宏號（暫譯）」週四下午約4點20分，在掉頭前撞上（釜山）「廣安大橋」。

The accident caused damage to the lower part of the bi-level bridge, the KCG said. No injuries were reported, but portions of the lower bridge were closed off for precautionary reasons.

KCG說，這起事故造成該雙層橋樑的基部受損。雖未傳出有人受傷，但其下層予以預防性封閉。

The KCG nabbed the vessel and questioned the crew aboard. It said the ship’s Russian captain, whose identity is being withheld, had a blood alcohol content of 0.086 percent. The legal limit is 0.03 percent. A KCG official added it wasn’t yet clear if the captain had been at the helm at the time of the accident.

KCG查扣該船，並偵訊船員。該廳未公布該船的俄羅斯籍船長身分，但指其血液酒精濃度達0.086%，法定上限則為0.03%。一名該廳官員說，還不清楚事故發生時，船長是否曾掌舵。

《新聞辭典》

precautionary：形容詞，預防（警）的。例句：The company has withdrawn the toy as a precautionary measure.（該公司已回收這種玩具做為預防措施。）

nab：動詞，逮捕、猛然抓住、搶奪。例句：The police nabbed the suspect at the airport.（警方在機場逮捕該嫌犯。）

at the helm：片語，負責、掌管（權、舵）、控制。例句：Who was at the helm when the collision occurred?（碰撞發生時，掌舵的是誰？）

