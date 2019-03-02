《中英對照讀新聞》Vietnam expels Kim Jong Un lookalike－越南驅逐貌似金正恩的人

2019-03-02

◎周虹汶

An Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday authorities were deporting him from Vietnam, some 24 hours before the real Kim was due to arrive for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

一名模仿北韓領導人金正恩的澳洲喜劇演員週一說，在金正恩本尊為與美國總統唐納‧川普舉行領袖峰會而預計到訪的將近24小時以前，當局把他從越南驅逐出境。

The Kim lookalike, who goes by the name Howard X, popped up in Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi on Friday along with his partner who impersonates Trump, drawing crowds and media.

以哈沃德X為名，這個激似金正恩的人及他扮演川普的夥伴，週五突然在越南首都河內現身，吸引了群眾與媒體。

The two real leaders are due to meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday for their second nuclear summit.

兩位領導人本尊預計週三和週四在河內為他們的第二度核峰會會面。

"North Koreans have no sense of humor," the impersonator told reporters before heading to Hanoi’s airport to leave the country.

在前往河內機場準備離境前，這名冒充者告訴記者：「北韓人沒幽默感。」

"Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship."

「諷刺是對抗任何獨裁政體的強大武器。」

Howard X said earlier authorities had questioned him and warned him not to create any disturbance. His partner, Trump impersonator Russell White, was allowed to stay on in Vietnam.(Reuters)

哈沃德X說，當局稍早曾盤問他，還警告他別製造任何騷亂。與他搭檔的川普模仿者羅素‧懷特獲准繼續留在越南。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

expel：動詞，指驅逐、除名、排出。例句：He was expelled from school.（他被退學了。）

go by：片語，指時間消逝、遵行、依照、用以判斷、為名、短暫拜訪。例句：Don’t go by that map.（別參照那張地圖。）

pop up：片語，指突然出現、突然發生。例句：She pops up everywhere.（她到處露臉。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/